The Lizard League is back in Invincible Season 2. So who are these reptile-themed supervillains, and how do they fit into the show’s canon?

It’s a valid question, especially given Invincible’s stable of heroes and villains is even bigger this time around. Aside from bringing back protagonist Mark Grayson / Invincible (Steven Yeun) and most of Season 1’s core cast, Invincible Season 2 also introduces a bunch of new characters, including Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), Bulletproof (Jay Pharoah), and Shapesmith (Ben Schwartz).

Invincible’s second season also broadens its existing lore to incorporate several key concepts from its Image Comics source material. Notably, Season 2, Episode 1, “A Lesson For Your Next Life,” kicks off with a scene set in a parallel dimension that’s home to an evil version of Mark – ushering in Invincible’s take on the superhero genre’s multiverse conceit.

Where does the Lizard League factor into all this? Read on to find out! Warning: spoilers for Invincible Season 2, Episode 2, “In About Six Hours I Lose My Virginity to a Fish,” to follow.

Invincible Season 2: The Lizard League explained

The Lizard League first appeared in the Invincible: Atom Eve special‘s prologue, which is set 18 years prior to the events of the main series. Here, the League is presented as a team of six supervillains who (as their name suggests) each model themselves on a different lizard, and have designs on world conquest.

Their leader was Queen Lizard (Tatiana Maslany), who was grooming her young son, Prince Lizard (Jacob Tremblay) to succeed her. Other members of this early incarnation of the Lizard League included Salamander, Iguana, and Komodo Dragon. Together, they proved a formidable force, holding their own against the Guardians of the Globe until Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) showed up to lend a hand.

The Lizard League has fallen on hard times since then, though. By the time League shows up again in Invincible Season 2, Episode 2 – now under the command of Supreme Lizard (Fred Tatasciore) – they’re considered something of a joke by the Guardians of the Globe’s boss, Cecil (Walton Goggins).

Cecil’s unfavorable opinion of the Lizard League ultimately proves well-founded, as even backed by an army of uniformed grunts, they’re defeated by the Guardians’ current, dysfunctional line-up. However, Invincible Season 2’s second episode later suggests that Lizard League may yet turn its fortunes around, after the grown-up Prince Lizard, now calling himself King Lizard (Scoot McNairy), guns down Supreme Lizard and reclaims control of the League.

What other villains are in Invincible Season 2?

Time (and the rest of Season 2) will tell whether Lizard League will actually pose a major challenge for Invincible and his allies with King Lizard calling the shots. But even if the League continues to flounder, Mark Grayson will still have plenty of serious threats to keep him busy before Season 2 wraps up.

Chief among them is the second season’s main antagonist, Angstrom Levy. Introduced in “A Lesson For Your Next Life,” Levy was born with the ability to open portals throughout the multiverse and intends to absorb the knowledge of his other selves to transform Earth into a Utopia.

Unfortunately, Invincible interferes with Levy’s experiment after incorrectly assuming the scientist is up to no good. The resulting accident leaves Levy hideously deformed and tormented by the overlapping memories of his deceased multiversal counterparts – not to mention out for revenge on Mark!

