One of Invincible’s most powerful characters returns in Season 3

Invincible Season 3 will see the return of one of the show’s strongest characters after his absence from Season 2 — let’s just hope he has a “worthy opponent.”

If we’re talking power rankings, Omni-Man is still Invincible’s strongest character. After his Viltrumite beating somehow made him evolve, Allen the Alien isn’t far behind him, and the extent of Mark’s power still isn’t clear.

However, there’s one villain who not only nearly killed Mark in Season 1, but also made light work of any Guardian who dared to throw a punch: Battle Beast (Michael Dorn), the club-wielding lion who excused himself from fighting the other heroes because “there’s no honor in killing insects.”

Many expected him to show up in the same Viltrumite prison as Nolan and Allen (for reasons we will not get into), but he didn’t make any appearance in Season 2. He was last seen ambushing some random aliens in Season 1 Episode 8, so it’s unclear exactly how he’ll be reintroduced in the next season — if you want to spoil it for yourself, the comic’s wiki is right there.

Robert Kirkman confirmed Battle Beast’s return in the latest episode of The Invincible Podcast — alongside someone else who’s also one of the strongest characters in the series.

“Yes, there are two big ones just off the top of my head,” he said, before the hosts correctly guessed that Battle Beast and Titan would show up in Season 3.

“It’s still surprising to me that we haven’t seen any leaks as far as casting for Season 3 goes, because they voiced their lines so long ago… and there’s some big names. It’s very exciting,” he also teased, adding that they’re putting the finishing touches on the next episodes.

You can find out everything else we know about Invincible Season 3, as well as the one big mistake Season 2 made. You can also check out other TV shows you should be streaming in April.