Invincible Season 2 Episode 2 post-credits scene explained

Invincible Season 2 Episode 2 has an intense post-credits scene that you don’t wanna miss – here’s a breakdown of what happens.

In our review of the second episode, we called it “the ultimate testament to the medium of animation: its unbound visuals allow for delightful, whacky set pieces, but it doesn’t inhibit the show’s consistent emotional welly.”

It packs a lot in across 45 minutes: Mark has a rematch against Doc Seismic, graduates high school, fights Darkwing II in a cursed city, flies Amber to Las Vegas, goes to Atlantis, narrowly survives a trial-by-combat bout against the Death-Dweller, saves the queen, and comes home to his mother slumped and crying on the kitchen floor.

All that, and Angstrom Levy doesn’t make a single appearance, nor is the new villain even mentioned – until the post-credits scene.

Angstrom Levy returns in Invincible Season 2 Episode 2 post-credits scene

The post-credits scene opens at the Pentagon, with troops trying to get into a room where Mark has been stripped and his arms, legs, and body locked up inside massive metal beams.

“Who should I tell you anything, who the hell are you anyway?” he asks. “Think of me as an old friend… an old friend who can help you, given your current predicament,” Levy, now wearing a black cloak, tells him.

“Fine,” Mark responds, and it quickly becomes clear that this is unfolding in a different universe – one where he’d agreed to conquer Earth with Omni-Man.

“They were smart. After our ultimatum, they ambushed my dad with experimental quantum bombs. Still cost them most of Europe,” he explains with a sinister snigger. With his dad dead, they “wore me down… caught me when I finally had to sleep.”

Moments later, Levy is confronted by this universe’s female versions of Cecil and Donald, who ask him to identify himself. “Me? I’m not your problem… make him pay for what he did to your world,” he says, before stepping through a green portal.

“You promised you’d help me. Hey! Don’t leave me here,” he furiously begs.

Levy is clearly traveling to multiple timelines to learn more about Mark Grayson. In this scene, it seems like he’s doing the world a favor by keeping an evil Invincible locked away, but what will happen if he finds our Mark? Will he kill him, use him to kill unlimited versions of himself across the multiverse, or perhaps recruit him as an ally? The latter seems unlikely, given he vowed to get revenge and “make him pay.”

Also, are we just breezing over the fact that Omni-Man was killed by Earth-made technology? Mark has yet to reunite with Nolan the main timeline, but one has to wonder whether there is a big tease for his dad’s fate later in the series; what if that death is a canon event?

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-2 are available to stream on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other coverage below:

