Invincible Season 2 Part 2 ending explained

Multiverses, beatings, Viltrumites: Invincible Season 2 Part 2’s finale has it all, so here’s a breakdown of the ending.

Invincible is developing a knack for taking your breath away in its finales; Season 1 ended with Omni-Man and Mark’s all-timer brawl, and those devastating words, “You, dad… I’d still have you”, while Season 2’s midseason capper showcased the first (of many, hopefully) fights against other Viltrumites, before leaving Mark alone, bruised, and terrified on Thraxa.

Part 2 followed Mark back to Earth, where he wasn’t given a moment to breathe; he was whisked off to space to fight Sequids, he met Anissa for the first time, and he broke up with Amber after that frightening encounter.

Episode 8, the finale of Season 2, finally brings him face-to-face with Angstrom Levy. So, here’s how Invincible Season 2 ends. Obviously, spoilers ahead.

How does Invincible Season 2 end?

Invincible Season 2 ends with Mark killing Angstrom Levy (for now) in an alternate dimension, before Guardians of the Globe from the future rescue him and send him home… not before Atom Eve confesses her love for him. Mark doesn’t tell his Eve. Instead, he quits college and decides to focus on controlling his power after “crossing the line” with Levy. Meanwhile, Allen finds Nolan in prison, who admits he misses Debbie.

Levy initially toys with Mark, flinging him through multiple multiverses (including ones with “Agent Spider” and Batman). When Mark finds out Levy assaulted his mother and broke her arm, he loses his cool — but then Levy reveals he also has superpowers, now armed with super strength as well as his ability to travel through other dimensions.

It doesn’t matter. Mark’s strength is vastly more powerful, and when he goes full berserker rage mode, nothing can stop him. He slams Levy into the ground in a barren alternate universe and beats him to a pulp, killing him (if the series sticks to the comics, this may not be the case). “I thought you were stronger,” he whimpers as he stares at his blood-soaked hands, before realizing he’s trapped himself in another dimension with no way home.

Fear not, because Guardians from the future arrive through a portal, having used a time machine to track him down. They send him home without telling him too much (the world is in pretty bad shape without him, but any more details could disrupt the time stream), but Atom Eve tells him she’s loved him for a long time and asks him to tell his Eve that he loves her too — or that he doesn’t, just something so she can move on.

When he returns home, he struggles to come to terms with his violent actions. Cecil and others around him assure Mark that he’s not his dad, but he doesn’t believe them. The episode ends with Mark sitting beside Eve on top of Guardians HQ, and he nearly tells her how he feels (or how he doesn’t feel, the show hasn’t made that clear), but thinks better of it.

Other important things to note: Dupli-Kate isn’t dead! It turns out she’s been living her entire life as a copy, keeping her actual self safe in a faraway cabin as an insurance policy after so many near-death scrapes. The Immortal isn’t angry, he’s just happy she’s alive.

Allen’s plan also works perfectly: he gets taken aboard the Viltrumite prison ship, where he finds Nolan almost instantly. “I heard about what you did on Thraxa, we are on the same side now… you turned against the empire, Mark told me all about it,” Allen says, but Nolan asks him to leave Mark out of it. “Let the boy have a moment of peace, let me pay for what I did,” he tells him.

“I’m not a Viltrumite anymore, not really. I feel shame and regret for my actions, I see the suffering of lesser beings and it upsets me, deeply. What I did on Earth, the pain and destruction I caused, was immeasurable. What I did to those people, what I did to my son,” he says, and Allen tells him he could help stop the empire. “I deserve death,” Nolan responds, before adding: “And yet… I think I miss my wife.”

