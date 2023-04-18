How to watch Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always – what time is it on Netflix?

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are returning for a one-off reunion Netflix special titled Once & Always – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

It’s been a whopping 30 years since the original Mighty Morphin iteration of the superhero team first hit our small screens. To mark the occasion, a number of the OG and modern era crew are coming back together to power up once more – you can read about the full cast here.

As per Netflix’s description: “This 30th Anniversary Special is inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ meaning once you become part of the Ranger family, you are always welcome back.”

With Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always about to drop, here’s your guide to what date and time it will arrive on Netflix, depending on where you are in the world.

When and where can you watch Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always will be available to watch on Netflix from April 19, 2023.

Since it is a one-off special long episode, you don’t have to worry about waiting each week for new instalments to drop.

What time it arrives will depend on your location – so here’s a rundown of the release for each time zone so you know when you can power through it:

12am PDT

3am EDT

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

For those wondering what to expect, Netflix’s official synopsis for Once & Always reads: “Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past.

“In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always drops on Netflix on April 19, 2023. You can check out our other superhero hubs below:

