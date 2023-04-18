Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always cast: All actors & characters in the Netflix movie

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always, the upcoming reunion special on Netflix.

It’s morphin’ time! The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are making their long-awaited return to the small screen in Once & Always, a feature-length special to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the beloved franchise.

Although some fans were disappointed to see the OG Pink Power Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson, wasn’t listed among the cast, there’s still plenty to be excited about, including a number of original heroes and their successors coming together to power up once more.

So, without further ado, we’ve broken down all of the major roles in the cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always, including the actors and the characters they play.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always cast and characters

Before we get into the cast list and the characters they play, check out Netflix’s official synopsis for the upcoming flick: “Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past.

“In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. This 30th Anniversary Special is inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ meaning once you become part of the Ranger family, you are always welcome back.”

Walter Emanuel Jones: Zack Taylor

Netflix

Walter Emanuel Jones is back as Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger who is bringing his trademark fighting style “Hip-Hop Kido” to Once & Always.

As per his bio, Jones’ “charismatic performance as the fun-loving and energetic Zack Taylor created a lasting legacy for the first Black Ranger.”

Following his turn in the 1993 series, the actor has voiced other characters in the Power Rangers world. He enjoyed his first credited feature film appearance in Spike Lee’s 1992 Oscar-nominated Malcolm X.

David Yost: Billy Cranston

Netflix

David Yost, the other OG of the cast, is back as the Blue Ranger Billy Cranston, a character who will be teaming up with Zack after all those years.

His character bio reads: “Billy served as the brains of the Ranger team, with the invention of the wrist communication devices being amongst his most memorable contributions.”

Yost is said to be the only actor in Once & Always to have previously appeared alongside every other returning Ranger. Following the show’s end in 1996, the star has done a lot of work as a producer on reality TV shows including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Temptation Island.

Charlie Kersh: Minh Kwan

Netflix

Charlie Kersh makes her debut as Minh Kwan, the teen daughter of Trini Kwan, the original Yellow Ranger.

Sadly, the actor who played Kwan, Thuy Trang, passed away in a car accident in 2001. Kersh’s role is set to pay tribute to the late star and her legacy within the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers universe. Per her bio: “The spunky Minh trains under the tutelage of her surrogate parental figures, Zack and Billy.”

Kersh is an ideal choice for the action sequences, not least because she has a black belt in taekwondo in real life. Alongside her athletic capabilities, she is also a singer, actor, and dancer, talents which she put to use in the US tour of Matilda the Musical.

Catherine Sutherland: Katherine “Kat” Hillard

Netflix

Although Amy Jo Johnson won’t be back, Catherine Sutherland is making her return as Katherine “Kat” Hillard, aka the second Pink Ranger.

“Kat joined the Rangers after first being put under an evil spell by arch-villain Rita Repulsa, which included her transforming into a white cat that was adopted by one of the Rangers,” reads her character description. And no, she won’t be in Once & Always in feline form, as she was eventually morphed back into a human.

After appearing in the third season of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Sutherland was in a number of other properties within the franchise including the Power Rangers Zeo series and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie.

Steve Cardenas: Rocky DeSantos

Netflix

Steve Cardenas is suiting up again as Rocky DeSantos, the second Red Ranger of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ modern era.

As described by Netflix, the actor “played both the Red and Blue Ranger, with Rocky starting out as the second Red Ranger before becoming the Blue Zeo Ranger in Power Rangers Zeo.”

Much like the rest of the cast, Cardenas is a skilled martial artist. He mostly stayed away from the spotlight to focus on the sport, although he did reprise his role in Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel for the 25th anniversary.

Johnny Yong Bosch: Adam Park

Instagram/@johnnyyongbosch

Johnny Yong Bosch is back as Adam Park, the second Black Ranger who took over the mantle from Jones.

Though he started out as a “shy teen,” Adam “started to come out of his shell after joining the team.” Like Rocky, he also changed colors, transitioning to the Green Ranger for Power Rangers Zeo, Power Rangers Turbo, and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie.

Bosch has carved himself a successful career in voice acting, having worked on video games for Transformers, Naruto, Mortal Kombat, and Dragon Ball Z, as well as the English dubs on anime properties such as Akira, One Piece, and Bleach.

Karan Ashley: Aisha Campbell

Netflix

Karan Ashley is making her return as Aisha Campbell, the second Yellow Ranger of the modern era.

“Introduced alongside Rocky and Adam, Karan Ashley’s Aisha Campbell was an immediate target of the dangerous Lord Zedd,” reads her character bio. “But once saved by the Rangers, she officially became the second Yellow Ranger, bringing her valuable tech experience with her.”

Beyond her portrayal of the character within the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise, Ashley has appeared in Class Dismissed, One on One, and The Steve Harvey Show.

Barbara Goodson: Rita Repulsa

Netflix

It wouldn’t be the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers without the evil space witch Rita Repulsa, with the original star Barbara Goodson reprising her role for Once & Always.

Rita is the main nemesis of the superhero team in the show’s first season, with her escape from a space prison and attack on earth leading to their formation. So it’s only fitting that she comes back to cause more trouble in the upcoming reunion.

Goodson is a celebrated voice actress, with accolades in Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, Stars Wars: The Clone Wars, and Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Richard Horvitz: Alpha 5

Netflix

We’re delighted to announce that Richard Horvitz will also be back as Alpha 5, the Power Rangers’ reliable, robotic assistant.

The character – best known for his catchphrase “Aye-yi-yi-yi-yi” – is getting a modern update for Once & Always, which makes sense given how advanced technology has become over the past three decades.

Like Goodson and Bosch, Horvitz is a prolific voice actor, having worked on Helluva Boss, The Loud House, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Invader Zim, Ben 10, and Duel Masters, among many others.

That’s everything we know about the main cast and characters in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

