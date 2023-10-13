Why the Fight Nights at Freddy’s movie adaptation took so long

Spooky season is almost upon us – and one of the most anticipated horror films to grace the big screen is Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Based on the popular video game adaptation of the same name, the film is already set to make waves this Halloween after reports confirmed that Five Nights at Freddy’s has already made its money back through distribution.

As per the film’s synopsis, “A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the late shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With the film due to be released on October 27, 2023, producer Jason Blum has revealed why it took such a long time for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie to get made.

Jason Blum reveals why Five Nights at Freddy’s took so long to make

During a panel at this year’s New York Comic Con [via Comic Book], Jason Blum spoke about the pressure to get the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie adaptation just right for video game fans.

“One of the reasons which will be interesting to you guys, why the movie took so long is that Hollywood sometimes, not always, makes the mistake when they’re adapting like a super popular book or a super popular game to start out at the very beginning to make a movie that not only will satisfy the fans of the book or the game, but bring a larger audience,” Blum said.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“There’s always that pressure to bring a larger audience. One of the reasons this movie took so long to do is [because that’s] how we started to [develop it], but what became clear through the development process is that the only way to pull this off was to make the movie for fans of Five Nights at Freddy’s and if anyone else came, fine.

“What Emma did so well and what we finally figured out is that we should make a movie that works for the fans. If anyone else comes that’s great, but not try and please them too.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Rumors of the film first surfaced back in 2015, which is when Warner Bros. originally acquired its rights. After Warner Bros. decided not to move forward with the project, Five Nights at Freddy’s later moved to Blumhouse Productions in 2017. The actual development of the film didn’t begin until 2022.

You can check out more of our upcoming movie coverage in the hubs below:

Killers of the Flower Moon | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes | Wonka | Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom