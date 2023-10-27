Will there be an R-rated cut of Five Nights at Freddy’s?
Five Nights at Freddy’s is on screens in PG-13 form, but will there be an R-rated cut of the movie?
Five Nights at Freddy’s started out as a video game in 2014, about animatronics coming to life and wreaking havoc in an abandoned theme restaurant.
The survival horror game was an immediate success, and talk quickly turned into a potential film adaptation. Blumhouse and Universal Pictures announced celluloid plans in 2015, but it has taken eight years for them to come to fruition.
In spite of the film’s genre, however, Five Nights at Freddy’s received a PG-13 certificate from the MPAA. Prompting fans to speculate that an R-rated version of the movie might one day be released to appease gore-hounds.
At present, there are no plans to release an R-rated version of Five Nights at Freddy’s.
“I would say not to expect an R-rated version on this one,” co-writer and director Emma Tammi told Forbes. “We’re really happy with how the PG-13 tone landed; it felt like the right fit for this particular film. We’re sticking by it.”
That’s in spite of many gamers baying for blood, as Tammi explains: “We knew that some of the fan base would want an R-rated version of this film. On the one level, we wanted to be inclusive of the younger audiences and knew we were going to hit the PG 13 rating, but for the audience that also wanted that level of violence, if you will, or at least insinuation of violence, we really wanted to still include elements that felt dark.
“Of course, there are a lot of dark elements to see in the lore, but in terms of some of the kills and everything, it was just all execution dependent. We really wanted to ensure that we were showing the right amount and doing creative things to insinuate what was happening or show what was happening without fully seeing it to still fit in that PG-13 category.”
Five Nights at Freddy’s is out now, while for more on the movie, check out the below articles.
