Dr Cameron Hayek might be relatively new to Virgin River, but he’s already made a significant impact – but how old is he? Here’s what you need to know about his age.

First introduced as the new doctor at Doc’s clinic in Season 4, Dr Cameron Hayek (Mark Ghanime) made quite the impact and was quickly known as the “dreamy” new resident of Virgin River.

Although Muriel first quipped that Jack might have some competition on his hands with a hot new doctor in town, little did the former movie star realize that she’d end up with Cameron.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There’s been much intrigue about the couple’s age gap, especially amid their open and frank conversations about having children, which has led to the question: exactly how old is Cameron?

How old is Cameron in Virgin River?

It’s believed that Dr Cameron Hayek is based on Dr Cameron Michaels in Robyn Carr’s Virgin River books, which states that he is 35 years old. However, reports widely consider the Netflix version of the character’s age to be closer to 45.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, the actor who plays him, Mark Ghanime, is 46 years old in real life. As for his on-screen partner Muriel St. Claire, Carr’s site states that she’s 56, while the actor who plays her in Netflix’s Virgin River, Teryl Rothery, is 61.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

A number of fans questioned the couple’s relationship, especially given their conversations about having kids. Initially, Cameron wanted to start a family, but Muriel let it be known that she doesn’t want that.

Article continues after ad

In the Season 5 finale, Muriel shares her concerns with Cameron: she doesn’t want kids but doesn’t want him to resent her if he stays. The Virgin River doctor reassures her that she is all the family he needs, but Muriel encourages him to take time over Christmas to consider what he’s giving up.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Taking to Reddit, one viewer wrote: “How old is Muriel supposed to be? I was really confused when she thought it was worth mentioning, to him, that she doesn’t want to have any children. It’s like it would have been possible? I thought she was in her 60s.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Their relationship doesn’t make any sense to me. Not because of the age gap, but it’s like their love is not credible enough to me. It went too fast and there were not enough scenes between them before it happened.”

However, just as many have jumped in to defend the pair, including this person who said: “Cameron may have thought he wanted kids (maybe that kid’s history was a way to please Mel – he had a crush on her – or he is so broken because his ex, that he wants a ‘perfect life’ in VR, like he said), in my head he was confused, his heart was broken. But that may change.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“He already knew that biological kids with her was impossible before starting their relationship. If he chooses to be with her, this isn’t an issue for him. And, I see a better Cameron with Muriel, more happy and confident. I don’t believe in a ‘train wreck’, they can be together and prove that a couple doesn’t need kids to be complete. Sometimes when you meet someone you love, the vision you have for yourself and your future can change – that’s what I believe happened to Cameron.”

Others believe that they might adopt, although this may just be a plot for Mel and Jack down the line. Thankfully, Virgin River has been renewed by Netflix for Season 6, so we’ll get to see how this storyline pans out in the future.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Virgin River Season 5 is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out our other coverage below: