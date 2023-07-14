House of the Dragon Season 2 still filming amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Though the US actor’s union is now on strike, House of the Dragon Season 2 will continue to film in the UK.

House of the Dragon Season 2, HBO Max’s most acclaimed drama currently streaming, is one of the most highly anticipated shows amongst fans.

Since its season finale in October 2022, everyone has been waiting to see the bloody war between the Targaryens and Hightowers that will take center stage in the show’s sophomore season.

Article continues after ad

However, fans were worried production would shut down due to the WGA writers’ strike, but thankfully their scripts were already completed. And now that the US actors’ union has gone on strike, the fate of House of the Dragon seemed to be up in the air – until now.

House of the Dragon marches on as US actors strike

The US actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, officially went on strike this past Thursday, joining the writers from the WGA who have been on the picket line since May.

Article continues after ad

SAG-AFTRA is fighting for higher wages, increased residual payments, and protections around using artificial intelligence while the WGA is also fighting for higher wages and job security, especially when it comes to streaming writer’s room.

However, Variety has reported that production for House of the Dragon Season 2 will not be affected by the strike as the cast, which is composed of primarily UK actors who work under contracts governed by the local union, Equity. Therefore, the series is technically allowed to continue filming because “Equity members aren’t legally allowed to strike in solidarity with the US union.”

Article continues after ad

Equity did release a statement once the US actors went on strike, saying that they “will support SAG-AFTRA and its members by all lawful means.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, they did explain that there are limits to UK actors’ support, noting: “A performer joining the strike (or refusing to cross a picket line) in the UK will have no protection against being dismissed or sued for breach of contract by the producer or the engager. Likewise, if Equity encourages anyone to join the strike or not cross a picket line, Equity itself will be acting unlawfully and hence liable for damages or an injunction.”

Article continues after ad

So, while all productions have been shut down in the US for the foreseeable future, UK shows and movies, including House of the Dragon, will continue to tell their stories.

You can check out our other TV hubs below:

Physical 100 Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | The Boys GEN V | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | The Night Agent Season 2 | The Rings of Power Season 2 | The Idol Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | Black Mirror Season 7 | 1883 Season 2 | Yellowstone Season 6 | 1923 Season 2 | Squid Game Season 2 | From Season 3