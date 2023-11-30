Griselda release date, trailer, cast, plot, & more

The first trailer for Sophia Vergara’s new Netflix thriller Griselda has been released – here’s everything to know about the true crime drama, including release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.

Sophia Vergara has made her name in comedy, becoming a household name playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family on TV, then appearing in movies like Chef, Wild Card, and Hot Pursuit.

But Griselda finds the Colombian-born actress tackling more serious fare, playing real-life crime boss Griselda Blanco, who became the ‘godmother’ of a criminal empire.

Here’s everything we know about the forthcoming series, including release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Griselda streams on Netflix from January 24, 2024.

The series consists of six hour-long episodes, all of which are directed by Andrés Baiz, who also serves as showrunner alongside his Narcos collaborator Eric Newman.

“From the earliest days of my research for what became Narcos, [Griselda] leapt out at me as a fascinating character,” Newman tells Netflix. “I have always endeavored to humanize complicated people, many of whom have been considered evil, and Griselda offered both the greatest challenge and opportunity.”

Griselda trailer

The full trailer for Griselda dropped today, and can be viewed below:

Regarding the period setting, director Andrés Baiz tells Netflix: “Miami in the 1970s and 1980s gave us an opportunity to really be cheeky and have fun with the world-building. The music, the architecture, the wardrobe, the set designs really inspired me to create a unique tone, which is bit surreal, joyful, sexy, but also transgressive and unconventional.”

Griselda plot – What’s it about?

Here’s how the streamer describes the series: “Griselda tells the story of a devoted mother who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. Witness how her lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family when the series premieres.”

While Eric Newman says of the Griselda story: “There has never been a woman who came close to achieving the power, wealth, and respect that Griselda did. And no trafficker, woman or man, ever elicited the same level of fear. Griselda is a rise-and-fall story like none we have ever seen before. It’s thrilling, emotional, funny, scary, and tragic. Griselda is an antihero of the highest order and a series of contradictions at odds with herself.”

Griselda cast – Who’s in it?

The cast of Griselda can be found below, with actors and the characters they play:

Sophia Vergara as Griselda Blanco

Alberto Guerra as Dario

Vanessa Ferlito as Isabel

Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo

Christian Tappan as Arturo

Diego Trujillo as German Panesso

Paulina Davila as Carmen

Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz

Juliana Aidén Martinez as June

Martin Rodriguez as Rivi

José Zúñiga as Amilcar

Maximiliano Hernández as Papo Mejia

Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa

Of Vergara’s performance as Griselda, Eric Newman says: “She is a force of nature and there is no doubt in my mind that whatever she sets her mind to she can accomplish. She was perfect for the role not only because she, like Griselda, is a single mother who came to America from Colombia with nothing and built an empire, but because it was unexpected of her to do. Sofia has been thought of one way, a beautiful and brilliant comedic actress, and she is so much more than that.”

For more coverage of Netflix shows and films, check out the below previews:

