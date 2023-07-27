What time is Good Omens Season 2 out on Prime Video?

Good Omens Season 2 is almost on its way down – and up – to us, so where can you watch it, and what time is it coming out?

Good Omens was a huge hit when it launched on Amazon in May 2019, and the delightful fantasy series will finally return to our screens in 2023. The first season, which directly adapted the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel of the same name, told the story of the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant).

The two beings have lived on Earth for millennia and grown fond of their mortal home, so despite working for the opposing Heaven and Hell, they decide to team up in order to prevent Armageddon from being brought on by the antichrist.

But now Season 2 is on the way, with more danger, and more love between the angel and demon. But where can you watch the new series, and when does it come out?

Good Omens Season 2 release schedule

Good Omens Season 2 will drop all at once on Amazon Prime Video on July 28, 2023.

This may come as a surprise to some that all six episodes will be released at the same time. A lot of big Amazon Prime names – such as The Summer I Turned Pretty – have been released weekly, but perhaps Amazon understands how eager Good Omens fans can be.

What time does Good Omens Season 2 release?

Good Omens Season 2 will drop on Amazon Prime Video at 12am GMT. This follows Amazon usual release protocol.

As for what time the show will premiere in your specific time zone, checkout the list below:

5pm PDT

8pm EDT

9pm Brazil

1am UK

2am Central European Summer Time

5:30am India Standard Time

10am Australia

12pm New Zealand

Not a lot has been revealed about the plot of the upcoming Good Omens season, except that which appears in the above trailer.

However, during an official statement regarding the show’s renewal, Neil Gaiman (who has returned to the helm as showrunner) reflected on when he and Terry Pratchett originally started to plot a potential sequel to the novel, mentioning: “I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens, that’s where our angels come from. Terry’s not here any longer but when he was we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next.”

When directly mentioning Season 2, Gaiman said: “We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel [Gabriel] wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

Good Omens Season 1 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Read more about Season 2 here.

