Good Omens Season 2: Release window, cast, plot & more

Good Omens Season 2, the Amazon series based on the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel, is on the way – here’s everything we know about the new season so far, including any release date information, cast, plot & more.

Good Omens was a huge hit when it launched on Amazon in May 2019, and the delightful fantasy series will finally return to our screens in 2023. The first season, which directly adapted the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel of the same name, told the story of the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant).

The two beings have lived on Earth for millennia and grown fond of their mortal home, so despite working for the opposing Heaven and Hell, they decide to team up in order to prevent Armageddon from being brought on by the antichrist.

While the first season did adapt the full novel and was initially billed as a limited series, season 2 of Good Omens is well and truly on the way, and here’s everything we know about it so far.

Amazon Prime According to Amazon Good Omens Season 2 will release in the summer of 2023.

Good Omens Season 2 will arrive in the summer of 2023 via Prime Video.

This was initially revealed at New York Comic Con in October 2022 before being confirmed by the official Good Omens Twitter account.

While there’s no set concrete release date just yet, with a summer release window we can likely expect Season 2 to arrive anytime between the beginning of June and the end of August 2023.

Good Omens Season 2 cast

Michael Sheen and David Tennant will be returning as Aziraphale and Crowley to lead Season 2 of Good Omens, alongside a handful of familiar faces who will be reprising their roles.

This includes Jon Hamm as the angel Gabriel, who Tennant mentioned: “plays a very central role in Season 2” during a recent Comic Con Panel.

Notable absences will include Benedict Cumberbatch, Adria Arjona, and Frances McDormand who have all confirmed they won’t be returning.

A handful of new cast members will also be joining angels and demons alike for the upcoming season, including Quelin Sepulveda, Tim Downie, Siân Phillips, Peter Davison, and Ty Tennant – who has recently featured in HBOs House of the Dragon.

The following cast members have been confirmed for Good Omens Season 2:

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale

David Tennant as Crowley

Jon Hamm as Gabriel

Derek Jacobi as Metatron

Mark Gatiss as Harmony

Steve Pemberton as Glozier

Reece Shearsmith as William Shakespeare

Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel

Tim Downie in an undisclosed role

Alex Norton in an undisclosed role

Andi Osho in an undisclosed role

Siân Phillips in an undisclosed role

Peter Davison in an undisclosed role

Ty Tennant in an undisclosed role

Good Omens Season 2 plot details

Amazon Prime Michael Sheen and David Tennant will return as Aziraphale and Crowley to lead Season 2 of Good Omens.

Not a lot has been revealed about the plot of the upcoming Good Omens season however, during an official statement regarding the show’s renewal, Neil Gaiman (who has returned to the helm as showrunner) gave a few brief insights into what fans can look forward to.

In the statement, the author reflected on when he and Terry Pratchett originally started to plot a potential sequel to the novel, mentioning: “I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens, that’s where our angels come from. Terry’s not here any longer but when he was we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next.”

When directly mentioning Season 2, Gaiman said: “We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

From the above, we can assume that Heaven and Hell, particularly the angels, will again play a pivotal role in the upcoming Season, and perhaps that we’ll even get glimpses of an origin story for Aziraphale and Crowley.

In a Twitter video shared by Amazon Studios last year, Gaiman described the season as “quiet and gentle, and romantic.” This has led to fan speculation that a romance may occur between the show’s leading angel and demon.

Is there a Good Omens Season 2 trailer?

No, there isn’t a Good Omens Season 2 trailer, but we’ll update this space once it’s shared online. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the first season below:

That’s everything we know about Good Omens Season 2 so far! For more content on upcoming releases, check out our hubs below:

