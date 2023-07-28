Good Omens Season 3: Everything we know so far

Good Omens Season 2 is out and we’re loving it, so here’s everything we know so far about Season 3, including any renewal and release date updates and more.

Good Omens was a huge hit when it launched on Amazon in May 2019, and the delightful fantasy series has finally returned to our screens in 2023. The first season, which directly adapted the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel of the same name, told the story of the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant).

As we stated in our review of Season 2, “Gaiman and Pratchett have always been able to keep a sort of nonchalant tone, even when dealing with large and alarming biblical concepts such as the Book of Job. It’s this atmosphere that really makes Good Omens shine, and stand out amongst its contemporaries.”

But this success should no doubt lead to a third season, right? Here’s everything we know so far about Good Omens Season 3.

Will there be a Good Omens Season 3?

While Season 3 is yet to be confirmed, it is likely, as the show’s creatives want Good Omens to continue.

Speaking to SFX, creator Neil Gaiman explained that Season 2 was meant to be a connective tissue between the first and potential third season: “Because the hypothetical Season 3 exists, there is a story that is there, and I didn’t feel that we could drive straight from Season 1 into that.”

Furthermore, actor Maggie Service, inferred to the Radio Times that there’s more to come: “Where we end, I think, is so beautifully written because none of it’s tied up in a bow, none of it’s Hollywood magic. It’s real within fantasy – and what is going to happen next?”

We will update this section when we know more.

Is there a Good Omens Season 3 release date?

As of writing, Good Omens Season 3 hasn’t be confirmed, so there is no release date. However, if it were confirmed, we can estimate when it would premiere.

Season 1 first dropped in 2019, and Season 2 in 2023. So that means Season 3 likely wouldn’t come any later than 2027. Obviously four years is a long wait time, so this may disappoint some fans.

Then again, global restrictions in 2020 no doubt delayed the production process of Season 2 longer than normal. Then again again, with the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, a third season could also be delayed for a similar amount of time. So it’s anyone’s guess when a third season could come out, but it’s likely to be within four years.

The show will also likely continue to be released with Amazon Prime Video.

Good Omens Season 3 cast: Who is likely to return?

The cast for Good Omens Season 3 would likely be a mix of returning faces and brand new ones. Some actors may even be placed into different roles, as was the case in Season 2.

This potential cast list includes:

David Tennant as Crowley

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale

Jon Hamm as Gabriel

Doon Mackichan as Archangel Michael

Miranda Richardson as Shax

Shelley Conn as Beelzebub

Maggie Service as Maggie

Nina Sosanya as Nina

Derek Jacobi as Metatron

Paul Adeyefa as Demon Eric

Elizabeth Berrington as Dagon

Abigail Lawrie as Elspeth

Liz Carr as Saraqael

Gloria Obianyo as Uriel

Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel

Is there a trailer for Good Omens season 3?

As of writing, there is no promotional footage for Season 3, as it is yet to be confirmed.

For now, check out the trailer for Season 2 below:

Good Omens Season 3 plot: What would happen in Season 3?

Good Omens Season 3 would likely continue the relationship of Crowley and Aziraphale, and follow on the plot set up by Season 2, which we won’t spoil here just yet.

Season 1 had a 1990 published book of the same name to use as source material, but Season 2 consisted of an unreleased sequel outline by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. The former has stated that most of the outline will actually be touched upon in Season 3, so we’ve got plenty of material to look forward to.

We will update this article when we know more.

Good Omens Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime. You can check out our other TV hubs below:

