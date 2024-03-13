What time is Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 out?

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 is nearly here – so, here’s exactly what time Episode 5 will drop on Prime Video and be available to stream.

Robert Kirkman’s acclaimed, brutal TV series made its long-awaited return in late 2023. The second season picked up in the traumatic aftermath of Mark’s brawl with Omni-Man; he’s still trying to figure out who he is, and balance his private life – including his relationship with Amber – and his commitments to Cecil.

The first batch of episodes were extraordinary. In our review, we called them “near-immaculate, setting a much-needed bar for small-screen superheroes – this is televisual storytelling not only done well, but right.”

While the decision to split the second season in half was met with complaints, the wait is almost over – so, here’s what time Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 will drop.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 release time

Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 will drop on Prime Video at 12am ET on Thursday, March 14.

This marks a big change from the first half of the second season, which dropped on Thursday evenings in the US before arriving on Fridays in the UK and elsewhere. We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Prime Video below in accordance with your time zone, wherever you are in the world:

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

In our four-star review of Part 2’s episodes, we called it a “harrowing, edge-of-your-seat back-half that’s almost unbearably exciting – but that comes at a cost… the fact we’re now condemned to an even longer wait after the frustrating break feels like a pretty raw deal. Perhaps that’s the price to pay for greatness.”

Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 premieres on March 14. You can also check out our guide to the entire voice cast, and find out what other TV shows you should be watching this month.

