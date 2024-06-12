Tower of God Season 2 release date has finally been revealed

Tower of God Season 2 is arriving in July, and now we know exactly when the hit anime will start streaming.

Crunchyroll has announced that popular anime Tower of God Season 2 will premiere on July 7, 2024. Previously, we only had the release window of July to go by, and now we finally have the specific day fans can return to the ominous, mysterious tower to find out more secrets.

This season will be a change of pace from the first, with a different protagonist. We follow Ja Wangnan instead of Twenty-Fifth Bam, as he aspires to be king of the Tower.

He’s only ever gotten to the 20th floor though, and during his repeated attempts, he encounters the strange Viole, who he enlists to the Regulars, a merry band of routine tower climbers.

Article continues after ad

Season 2 will kick off over four years after the first ended. The long wait has been caused by considerable complications. There was the global shutdown of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a change in studio. Telecom handled production on the first, whereas The Answer Studio are animating the second.

Article continues after ad

This means there’s a slight change in aesthetic, which fans have noticed in the trailers, but so far it seems like Tower of God’s second season will look and feel similar enough to the first.

As of now, we don’t know how long Tower of God Season 2 will run, though we’d expect around 13 episodes, like Season 1. There are four main parts to the arc, which provide plenty of story to get through.

Article continues after ad

Appropriately enough, the plot picks up six years after the end of the last arc, so the long gap will actually be reflected in the narrative somewhat.

Tower of God joins a hefty summer season, as Oshi no Ko Season 2, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, and Blue Lock: Episode Nagi are all due in late June or early July.

Check out our upcoming anime list for other releases worth keeping an eye on as well.