When is Tower of God Season 2 Episode 1 out? Full release schedule

A four-year wait is about to end, as Tower of God Season 2 finally arrives on our screens, continuing the exploration of the titular structure.

Tower of God arrived in 2020 with considerable expectation. The manwha was so popular it became one of the first South Korean webtoons to be officially translated into English, and that popularity has only grown since.

Now, it’s one of the best anime available, especially if you like big mysteries in a fantasy setting. Severe delays hit the anime show‘s second season, but the first episode is finally about to become available.

As for when and where to watch Season 2 and how long it’s expected to be, this isn’t exactly a labyrinth, but we’ve provided proper guidance regardless.

When is Tower of God Season 2 Episode 1 out?

Episode 1 of Tower of God Season 2 arrives on Sunday, July 7, 2024. The premiere is expected to be a normal half-hour episode.

The Tower of God Season 2 release schedule so far is:

Episode 1: Sunday, July 7, 2024

Episode 2: Sunday, July 14, 2024

Episode 3: Sunday, July 21, 2024

Episode 4: Sunday, July 28, 2024

New episodes will stream on Crunchyroll.

Rumors have circulated that Season 2 will be split into two parts, but so far nothing’s been confirmed. We’ll keep you posted on any shifts to the release plan!

What time are Tower of God Season 2 episodes released?

Tower of God Season 2 episodes release weekly at 11pm JST in Japan. That’s 7am PST/10am EST in the US and 3pm GMT.

The subbed version will be around those times, but we don’t know exactly when just yet.

How many episodes are in Season 2?

We don’t know exactly how many episodes are in Tower of God Season 2 yet, but we expect around 13, similar to the first season.

Crunchyroll

The rumor of being two parts could suggest more since seasons of around 20 or more episodes tend to get that treatment.

We’ll update you after the first episode airs with any more information. In the meantime, look at our guides to Oshi no Ko Season 2 and Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest for other new TV shows to watch this summer.