Mysterious Netflix 7M TikTok cult true crime leaves fans confused

Netflix is set to drop a documentary series on the 7M TikTok dancing cult at the end of the month, but the title is shrouded in mystery, leaving true crime fans confused.

With plenty of new true crime heading to streaming this month, one that’s stood out is Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult. For the uninitiated, 7M Films is a management company for a number of TikTok dancers.

In recent years, 7M has been accused of being a cult led by founder Robert Shinn, who is also the pastor of the controversial Shekinah Church. Among the allegations is that he uses coercive tactics and isolates dancers from their loved ones to extort them.

Which would be all well and good except for the fact that little is known about the Netflix docu-series, other than it’s coming out on May 29. One of the people claiming to be involved in its creation is none other than Katie Joy Paulson, who goes by Without a Crystal Ball online.

The issue fans have with the Netflix title is the fact that Katie has run into numerous controversies over the years, with many accusing her of being an “unreliable source.”

Last week, she took to Instagram to write: “I am incredibly proud to announce that the docuseries Dancing with the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult is coming to Netflix on May 29, 2024. Bringing this project to this point has taken more than two years of extensive work with producers, directors, and working with the former members of 7M and Shekinah Church.”

Instagram/@withoutacrystalball Katie Joy shared a post about the Netflix documentary

She goes on to claim that Shinn “filed a lawsuit” against her and others involved in the production of the series and that she believes it’s an “attempt to stop the production and prevent people from coming forward.” However, there are currently no court documents of this legal action online.

In 2020, a petition was even filed to have her removed from YouTube, with the creator claiming that she “misrepresents stories,” turning “basic opinions” into “facts.” As a result, Katie has faced numerous lawsuits, including from influencer Tati Westbrook and Todd Chrisley.

Although these were both settled, it hasn’t prevented apprehension about Without a Crystal Ball’s involvement in Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult. “She better pray that all the information she provided to them is backed up with PROOF or this could actually hurt her,” said one Redditor.

Another pointed out that there’s minimal information on the docu-series available online, other than a synopsis that reads: “TikTok dancers are trapped in a cult masquerading as a management company called 7M; as dancers and former members escape and work to rebuild their lives, they come together to put a stop to the cycle and heal.”

A third Reddit user commented, “Weird. I looked it up and there is nothing advertising it anywhere. I am no PR expert, but I would think there would be a website on it at least. No advertising yet? Maybe they will wait until the beginning of the month. Anyway, Katie Joy will be insufferable next month.”

“But how great would it be if the doc made her look like the complete fool she is. I have no hope for that, but it gives me a happy feeling to dream of it,” added a fourth, to which a fifth replied, “We can hope. She will definitely spin it for her fans though and they will believe her.”

“Anyone who tries to fact-check this will come across her problematic behavior and multiple lawsuits,” said another. “She (along with the others) will destroy any credibility regarding this ‘documentary’. Plus, anything said in this show is now fair game in her defamation case.”

The 7M TikTok cult explained

Talks about 7M being a cult started heating up in early 2022, when TikTok dancer Miranda Derrick’s parents and sister shared an emotional Instagram video in which they voiced their concerns about the church’s association with the dancing company, alleging that Miranda was not allowed to contact them.

Instagram/@wilkingsisters Melanie Wilking and her parents shared an emotional plea in 2022

They stated that they hadn’t heard from Miranda in over a year and that they believed her mind had been “altered,” as she was very family-oriented before joining 7M. “Miranda is a part of a religious group, and she’s not allowed to speak to us,” added sister Melanie Wilking, who used to make dance videos with Miranda under the Wilking Sisters name.

According to the Wilkings family, Miranda had started to shift before their very eyes, even changing her entire image and dance style and marrying fellow dancer James “BDash” Derrick without telling them.

In May 2022, 7M lawyers shared statements with The Cut denying the allegations. “During the pandemic, a lot of people including myself had time to reflect since normal life was disrupted and on pause for everyone,” Miranda said in the statement. “I felt a spiritual shift happen inside of me. I started going to Bible studies and learning about God.”

She continued: “I know that my family and friends saw changes in me along the way because it was true. I was changing for the better and in love like I’d never been before. I told Melanie I would love to continue doing videos with her as Wilking Sisters but I just didn’t want to continue doing it as we did.

“I wanted more control over my schedule and I wanted it to be an equal partnership rather than her controlling our business as it had been. I wanted to make time for other things including my relationship with James, Bible studies, making music, and just having some time off to myself.”

However, a wave of new individuals associated with 7M dancers came forward to voice their concerns that their loved ones were part of a cult. Then, in March 2023, news surfaced that a group of former 7M dancers had filed a complaint against the company, its founder, and the Shekinah Church, accusing Shinn of taking advantage of his followers.

Rolling Stone reported at the time that Aubrey Fisher-Greene, Kylie Douglas, and Kevin “Konkrete” Davis joined four others in the complaint. “Shekinah is a cult operating under the guise of a religious institution,” state court documents.

“Robert refers to himself as ‘the Man of God’ and preaches to Shekinah members and that [sic] without submitting to him and without Shekinah, their lives will be cursed. Robert required full physical and economic and control [sic] over Shekinah members.”

The outlet highlighted that the filing was a cross-complaint, brought about after Shinn himself filed a complaint in October 2022 against a former member claiming she had defamed and extorted him.

Let it be known that this is not the first time Shinn has been caught up in legal battles. In 2009, former Shekinah follower Lydia Chung sued him, claiming he “exerted undue influence, mind control, coercive persuasion, oppression, and other intimidating tactics” and swindled her out of $3.8 million.

Although the judge ultimately decided to rule in Shinn’s favor, the more recent 7M allegations brought renewed attention to the 2009 case, offering a fresh perspective on Shinn’s past legal troubles.

As for Netflix’s upcoming docu-series, though there’s no trailer for Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult just yet, we’re still several weeks away from its release. Whether Katie Joy’s alleged involvement will have an impact is yet to be seen, but clearly there are still many questions about the bizarre and ongoing case.

