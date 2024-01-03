Fool Me Once has raced to second place on Netflix’s top 10 chart, which begs the question: will there be a Season 2? Here’s what we know so far.

When you woke up feeling a little tender on New Year’s Day, your first instinct might have been to order some food in and crack on a bit of Netflix. Which is why it was a master stroke to choose this day to release Fool Me Once, a trashy yet binge-able whodunit series based on Harlan Coben’s book of the same name.

The synopsis is as follows: “Fool Me Once follows Maya Stern who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead…”

With a solid British cast and plenty of twisty thrills, the show has proven to be a hit for Netflix. So, will there be a second outing?

Will there be a Fool Me Once Season 2?

Despite being a success, it’s highly unlikely that Fool Me Once will get a Season 2. It is a limited series, meaning the show has a predetermined number of episodes telling a complete story arc. What’s more, Coben’s Netflix contract means another of his novels will most likely be next in line.

In 2018, the author signed a five-year deal with Netflix for 14 of his novels to be developed into shows or movies for the streamer. According to Deadline, this was refreshed in 2022 with what was believed to be four more years and 12 more titles, including his Myron Bolitar series and the 2021 novel Win.

So far, The Harlan Coben Collection on Netflix includes The Stranger, Stay Close, Innocent, Hold Tight, The Woods, and Gone For Good. Projects based on his 2013 book Six Years and his 2019 novel Run Away were previously said to be in development, although they haven’t received updates for years.

No doubt we’ll be hearing more about Coben’s next Netflix adaptation in the coming months. Just don’t expect it to be Fool Me Once Season 2, which is almost definitely not on the cards.

