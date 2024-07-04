Florida man goes viral using an alligator to open a beer can

A Florida man is going viral online after a video of him opening a beer with the mouth of an alligator began circulating around the internet.

Opening bottles and cans in out-of-the-box ways is nothing new. After all, many different trends and challenges have been created over the years focused solely on this task.

However, the latest Florida man meme example to go viral has been dubbed by some as the “Florida Manniest” thing they’ve ever seen.

For context, the term ‘Florida man’ is often used in the United States when a local does something weird or whacky, wild enough to make headlines, like in this instance.

Article continues after ad

The term has garnered such a big mythos around it that Netflix has decided to create a new Florida man series that promises to go “beyond the meme.”

In the now-viral video of the latest Florida man in question, the individual can be seen adopting one of the most daring ways to open up a can of beer.

Article continues after ad

The 30-second clip showcases the way in which he used the mouth of an alligator to pierce his beer can. After placing his hand in the water to get the alligator’s attention, the small but deadly animal can be seen floating right next to the Florida man.

Article continues after ad

When the alligator opened its mouth to attack, the man simply placed his left hand under its jaw, directed its mouth towards his right hand and slammed the beer can down on its teeth. The sharpness of the alligator’s teeth pierced the beer can and opened it right up.

Others in the boat began cheering loudly, this roar only growing louder after another member of the group began to drink the beer right in front of the alligator.

One comment under the video joked, “Florida Man is why America can never be defeated,” another added, “This is the most Florida thing I’ve seen all day.”

Article continues after ad