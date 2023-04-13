What is Florida Man about? New Netflix series explained

Florida Man, Netflix’s new comedy crime series, has just dropped – here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

The new show takes its name from the phenomenon that went viral back in 2013, with the Florida Man tag referring to the plethora of news stories about men carrying out absurd acts in The Sunshine State.

We’ve all seen the headlines, but here are a few examples as a reminder: “Florida man threw live gator in Wendy’s drive-thru window”, “Hot sauce saves Florida man after car crashes into Taco Bell”, and “Florida man wins election in a card game.” There’s even the Florida Man Birthday Challenge, whereby you simply Google “Florida Man” and your birth date and you’ll find all the hilarious happenings that went down on that day.

Article continues after ad

Though Netflix has borrowed the name for its new series, there’s a lot more to the story, with the streamer promising it will go “beyond the meme”. Now the show is out, here’s everything you need to know about the anticipated new series and if it’s worth watching.

What is Florida Man about?

Hailed from creator and showrunner Donald Todd, the Netflix show is said to be “a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people,” telling the story of an ex-cop who gets caught up in a sticky situation when he’s forced to head back to his home state of Florida.

Article continues after ad

Check out the trailer below:

As per the official synopsis, Florida Man centers on Mike, a “recovering gambling addict” and “struggling ex-cop” who “reluctantly returns to his home state when mob boss Moss sends him to find his missing girlfriend, Delly.

“In the scorching Florida heat, Mike gets caught up in situations that would put some of the best Florida man memes to shame, while also navigating complicated relationships with his father and ex-wife. He finds out that he can’t quite escape the hometown he tried to leave behind.”

Article continues after ad

In a press release, Todd revealed that he knows the subject incredibly well, having been born and raised in the southernmost US peninsula himself.

“As I grew up, I never stopped thinking about why Florida is Florida,” he said. “Florida is a thin layer of porous crust on top of a hundred feet of water, and it’s maybe a few feet above sea level…. it might all sink. So when you feel that everything is temporary, you take what you can when you can get it.

Article continues after ad

“A Florida Man is someone who’s proudly independent and doesn’t live by your code, which means he doesn’t live by any code.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Florida Man cast: Who’s in it?

Netflix’s Florida Man cast includes:

Édgar Ramírez as Mike Valentine

Anthony Lapaglia as Sonny Valentine

Abbey Lee as Delly West

Emory Cohen as Moss Yankov

Otmara Marrero as Patsy

Lex Scott Davis as Iris

Clark Gregg as Sheriff Ketcher

Isaiah Johnson as Benny

Paul Schneider as Officer Andy

Lauren Buglioli as Kaitlin

Ramírez, who is known for a wide variety of roles including American Crime Story, The Girl on the Train, and the Point Break remake, portrays the lead character Mike Valentine.

The fact that Mike is “stuck between two different lives” is something that fascinates both Ramírez and Todd, with the latter saying: “That’s the most dangerous place anybody can be, especially if you’re going to a place that’s not gonna give you any guidance morally. Mike feels that he’s a hero and just needs one more day to prove it…. then one more after that.”

Article continues after ad

Is Florida Man worth watching?

Though it’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes rating and reviews, Florida Man is worth checking out if you want to see how Todd has transformed the viral phenomenon into a full series.

It looks like it’s set to be a wild ride, with thrills, laughs, and, of course, plenty of guns. “The brightest sun casts the darkest shadows, so people can hide in shadows,” added Todd. “All of that creates an ethos that’s perfect for a bright and noirish crime story.”

Article continues after ad

All episodes of Florida Man are available to stream on Netflix now. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

The Sandman Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Witcher Season 3 | Squid Game Season 2 | Wednesday Season 2 | Extraction 2 | Murder Mystery 3 | Gears of War movie | Cobra Kai Season 6