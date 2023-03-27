Fear the Walking Dead season 8: Final season release date, cast, plot & more

Fear the Walking Dead is the long-running spin-off series to the widely popular flagship show The Walking Dead, and with the spin-off set to end in 2023, here is everything you need to know about season 8 of the series before it begins airing.

The flagship series of The Walking Dead finally came to an end in November 2022, the main show spanning over 11 seasons and taking place over 10 years. Since the ending, TWD confirmed that multiple spin-offs are in the works and set to release in the coming years, building upon the larger world that the flagship show set up.

And while these new spin-offs promise a new and fresh TWD experience, the first show to properly expanded the franchise was Fear The Walking Dead. First released back in 2015, Fear followed the initial moments of the outbreak, providing some context to the world we found Rick Grimes and company surrounded by during the events of the main show.

Article continues after ad

Now 8 seasons in and Fear the Walking Dead is also set to come to an end, so here is everything we know about the eighth and final season of the show before it begins airing.

Contents:

The Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premiere will be Sunday, May 14, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC Plus.

The final season will consist of 12 episodes divided into two halves. The first half premieres in May while the second half will premiere later this year. We’ll be sure to you updated on when exactly the second half of the season will air, so be sure to check back in with this section.

Article continues after ad

Casting details for Fear The Walking Dead season 8: Who is returning for the final season?

The main list of actors set to return for the eighth and final season can be found below:

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark

Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar

Danay García as Luciana Galvez

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand

Lennie James as Morgan Jones

Alexa Nisenson as Charlie

Austin Amelio as Dwight

Christine Evangelista as Sherry

As well as the confirmed cast, there is much speculation as to whether or not series lead actor Alycia Debnam-Carey will return at some point in season 8 as Alicia Clark. After her character seemingly died during season 7, fans were quick to point out the scene left the door open for her to potentially survive and return.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If Debnam-Carey was to return, it would be fantastic to see her finally reunite with her mother Madison, the only other remaining Clark and character from season 1 of the show.

Article continues after ad

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 plot: What will it be about?

AMC Fear The Walking Dead is set to finally end in 2023

AMC provided a description of what fans should expect from Fear the Walking Dead in season 8:

“The eighth season of Fear begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.”

Article continues after ad

While much is still unknown about the upcoming season, one thing that can be expected is for the show to wrap up the almost 10-year-long journey that has been Fear The Walking Dead. Where the characters will find themselves at the finale is still yet to be determined and if the ending will spawn more spin-off shows in the same way that TWD did.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 trailers: Is there a trailer?

Fear the Walking Dead fans, you’re in luck. A trailer for the final season of the show just dropped in March 2023. For those interested, the full trailer can be viewed here:

Want more TV and movie hub updates? Dexerto’s got you covered down below:

Article continues after ad

TWD Dead City | TWD Rick & Michonne | Super Mario Bros | The Witcher season 3 | Stranger Things season 5 | Percy Jackson & The Olympians | Marvels Ironheart | Zuko animated Avatar film | Violent Night 2 | Yellowjackets season 2 | The Walking Dead: Dead City | Deadpool 3 | The Little Mermaid | TMNT Mutant Mayhem | The Umbrella Academy season 4