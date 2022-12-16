Fantastic Four: Austin Butler being “pushed” to play the Human Torch

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Elvis star Austin Butler is being earmarked by his agents for a particular hot-ticket Marvel role: the Human Torch in the MCU Fantastic Four movie.

This year, Butler has gone stratospheric. After a brief, commanding turn in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he transformed into the King of Rock for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

Next year, he’ll play Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part 2, the villainous foil to Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides earlier portrayed by Sting in David Lynch’s original adaptation.

It’s clear: he’s the next big movie star, and if his agents have their way, he’ll take on the coolest role in the Fantastic Four.

Article continues after ad

Austin Butler “pushed” for Human Torch in MCU Fantastic Four

According to Jeff Sneider, a notable reporter and insider with a solid track record, Butler’s agents have been “putting him up” for the role of Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in the MCU Fantastic Four movie.

Speaking on The Hot Mic podcast, Sneider admitted it was a “thin” rumor. “Obviously, that’s the hot comic book movie, right? Everyone wants to be part of the MCU in general… and the two crown jewels coming up are Fantastic Four and X-Men,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Human Torch was famously played by Chris Evans in Fox’s original Fantastic Four movies, prior to his tenure as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the MCU.

Article continues after ad

No casting has been announced for the Fantastic Four movie, but rumors have swirled around the likes of Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Jamie Dornan, Penn Badgley, and even the possibility of Evans reprising his role in some capacity. One thing is certain: John Krasinski will not play Reed Richards.

Following the news that Henry Cavill will no longer be returning for Superman, fans also put Butler forward as a possible replacement, given his fruitful relationship with Warner Bros. right now.

You can check out our other superhero TV and movie hubs below:

Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Avatar 2 | Across the Spider-Verse | Man of Steel 2