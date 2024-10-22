Will Spider-Man be in Venom 3? Rumors explained

Venom 3 is the last ride for Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and Venom duo, so does that mean we’ll finally get a long-awaited Spider-Man cameo?

Spider-Man and Venom have yet to encounter each other in Tom Hardy’s Venom movies. It makes sense – right now, Spidey is kicking it in the MCU, and Venom has been trying to make his own way in the world.

But the new movie has been the subject of speculation and rumors, with many believing we will get a version of Spider-Man in the form of either Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland. (Eddie did dip into Holland’s universe, so it’s not impossible.)

However, recent reviews might have confirmed the truth. So, will we have to wait until Spider-Man 4 to see Peter Parker again? Here’s what you need to know about all the rumors and theories.

Venom 3 Spider-Man rumors explained

Rumors of a Spider-Man cameo can be traced back to Tom Hardy, who gave a vague response when asked if it was a chance in Venom 3.

“There are always possibilities,” Hardy responded. “I cannot possibly say anything, because this is the last movie. [But] I would love that.”

Hardy is clearly playing coy in order to get fans in seats in the hopes of seeing Peter Parker. Spider-Man crossing paths with Venom isn’t anything new, and in the minds of many it was only a matter of time before this happened again.

Hardy has also spoken about wanting to fight Spider-Man in the past. Specifically, Tom Holland’s version of the character.

During the production of The Last Dance, on-set photos were taken of Tom Hardy filming scenes in New York City, Spider-Man’s hometown. Naturally, this added fuel to the fire, with many fans thinking that the optics lined up too perfectly for there not to be an encounter between the two.

What’s more, a Venom: The Last Dance TV spot sparked a new theory: that we’d be seeing a younger version of Peter Parker in the sequel. Fans spotted a young boy in the trailer, and some assumed that this was Peter as a child.

However, this may all be wishful thinking from those who want more Spidey in their lives. And, with the first reviews for Venom 3 starting to emerge, it’s looking more and more likely that we won’t be seeing Spider-Man in The Last Dance.

Early reviews suggest otherwise

The first few reviews for The Last Dance all seem to hint towards Spider-Man not showing up at all.

Generally, the first reviews for Venom 3 are looking pretty positive. But one recurring comment that stands out is how Spider-Man rumors were over-exaggerated, and that there’s still scope for him to show up in the future (despite The Last Dance being the last Eddie Brock-Venom team-up).

With that in mind, it sounds like those rumors were exactly that: rumors.

As one X user wrote: “The Spider-Man 4 rumors have been blown out of proportion IMO, but Venom: The Last Dance left me wanting more of these two. And Knull (mostly).”

Sony Pictures Releasing

“Knull is creepy, I loved the way they use him and set him up as a future threat. Fingers crossed this isn’t Tom Hardy’s last dance with Venom and that we’ll see him face-to-face with Spider-Man when we least expect it,” wrote another.

A third review said: “I saw Venom The Last Dance! It’s a confidently bonkers trip that indulges in 90s sci-fi action camp. It’s got a metal opening and a wild climax. The first Venom movie that doesn’t need Spider-Man IMO. Very weird, very fun, just the right amount of Knull.”

Still, if you’re holding out hope, you can find out for yourself. Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25.

