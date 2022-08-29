You actor Penn Badgley is reportedly being considered for Reed Richards in the MCU’s Fantastic Four movie.

With a new Fantastic Four movie on the way in the MCU‘s sixth phase, there has been much speculation on who will be playing the leading role of Redd Richards.

While John Krasinski played Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2, it has never been confirmed that he would be reprising the role in a solo movie. This has left the door open for any other actors to come in.

This includes Penn Badgley, who is rumored to be in discussions for the role.

Penn Badgley may star as Reed Richards in Fantastic Four

Penn Badgley, star of Gossip Girl and the recent Netflix hit series You, has become a popular choice for the role of the fantastically stretchy scientist.

Former Birth. Movies. Death. editor-in-chief Devin Faraci revealed on the Marvelvision Podcast that Marvel had spoken with Badgley about the role, stating: “That guy [Badgley] from the show You, who probably has the role already.”

This means that even if Badgley hasn’t been officially cast yet, he is very close to getting the part. Considering his age and acting experience being of a similar level to others who have been cast in starring roles the MCU, Badgley seems like a good fit.

It is also rumored that the actor could be revealed for the part at this years D23 Fan Expo, which ill have an MCU panel on September 10.

Mr Fantastic will “be very traditional” in the MCU

Faraci continued discussing the role of Redd Richards in the podcast, saying that while he had hoped for a Black Mr. Fantastic, that likely wasn’t going to happen:

“I’ve long been stumping for a Black Reed Richards. I think John David Washington would be an incredible Reed Richards, I mean I’ve been stumping for this forever, and I’m not going to get it. I’m not going to get a Black Reed either. [Reed Richards] is going to be very traditional, is my guess.”

While Faraci lamented that Badgley being cast would prevent the role from going to someone Black, he did mention that the actor would be a “good choice.”

“The guys that [Marvel] been talking to about it are all white guys. That guy [Badgley] from the show You, who probably has the role already, frankly, he’s a white guy. They’re going with the standard… And he’s terrific, by the way, that’s a good choice. But, they’re going very classical.”

Now, nothing has really been confirmed regarding the team behind Fantastic Four. Even the director, who is apparently going to be WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, is still just a rumored option.

Fantastic Four will premiere in cinemas on November 8, 2024.