Deadpool 3: Chris Evans rumored to return… but not as Captain America

Deadpool 3 is apparently going to feature multiple Marvel heroes and actors, including Chris Evans, but he won’t be playing Captain America.

Deadpool 3 is set to have a rather star studded cast. In classic MCU fashion, the Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy vehicle will be featuring cameos from multiple heroes, the most notable being Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

But one actor rumored to be appearing is Chris Evans, who is well known in Marvel for playing Captain America. Therefore, it would be easy to assume that’s how he will appear in the Deadpool film.

But apparently not – according to a new rumor, Evans will be returning to another role. Let us explain…

Chris Evans will reportedly return as Johnny Storm in Deadpool 3

Yesterday, notable MCU insider source Culture Spider posted on Twitter that Chris Evans will star in the Deadpool movie, but not as Captain America. Rather, he would be returning to his role of Johnny Storm from the original Fantastic Four franchise in the early 2000s.

For those who don’t know who Johnny Storm is, he is a member of the Fantastic Four, who had two movies in 2005 and 2007, both of which starred Chris Evans.

Johnny Storm became the Human Torch, a hero that could fly and burst into flames after he gained his powers in space, along with the other members of his team. This includes his sister Sue Storm, AKA Invisible Girl, who was played by Jessica Alba in the movies.

Johnny was known to be an arrogant show off, and always antagonised fellow hero The Thing, and Evans played the cocky role brilliantly. After watching him play golden boy Steve Rogers for so long, some fans have been itching him to play more unlikable characters like he often did early on in his career.

And now it seems like he will in Deadpool 3, should the rumors be believed.

Fans react to Johnny Storm leak

Fans reactions to the report have been mixed so far. Some are exclaiming mass excitement, with one Twitter user stating, “LETS GOOO NOW BRING BACK THE THING AS WELL”.

Others are more sceptical, with one user arguing, “Hmmm, last time we heard of all these cameos in a movie, we just got disappointed”.

Whether or not these reports are true remain to be seen. But if they are true, it will be great to see Evans become the arrogant flaming hero that he once was.

Deadpool 3 is set to release in cinemas on November 8, 2024. You can find out more here.