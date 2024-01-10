Echo’s mid-credits scene just laid the groundwork for an adaptation of a Daredevil storyline with major implications for the MCU’s future.

All five episodes of Echo hit Disney+ and Hulu on January 9. The miniseries is a spinoff of another Marvel Studios series, 2021’s Hawkeye.

It charts the exploits of Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox) following the events of that series. It also explores Maya’s early years in more detail, spotlighting a previously unseen encounter with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Echo also sets the stage for forthcoming MCU outings – including a storyline seemingly inspired by a recent Daredevil-centric comics event. Warning: Major Echo spoilers coming up!

Echo finale teases Daredevil story that will change the MCU

Echo’s mid-credits scene teases Devil’s Reign, a crossover storyline by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto and published by Marvel in 2021-2022.

Marvel

The basic premise of Devil’s Reign is that Wilson Fisk/Kingpin uses his power as the newly-elected Mayor of New York City to outlaw all superheroes. This tracks with the Echo finale’s mid-credits scene, in which Fisk indicates he’ll run for the Big Apple’s top job.

It also lines up with persistent reports that Echo follow-up Daredevil: Born Again will involve Fisk’s mayoral campaign. What’s more, Vincent D’Onofrio previously talked up the possibility of Kingpin going head-to-head with NYC’s flagship costumed adventurer, Spider-Man – just like in Devil’s Reign.

So yes, it sure looks like Marvel Studios is gearing up for one or more Devil’s Reign-inspired MCU projects. Whatever form the adaptation takes, it’ll presumably focus predominantly on the MCU’s more street-level characters such as Daredevil, Echo, and the Punisher. That said, as highlighted above, it’s possible Spidey and other more flamboyant figures could get involved too.

It’s worth noting, however, that Marvel Studios is yet to officially confirm that a Devil’s Reign adaptation is happening, so take this speculation with a grain of salt for now.

What else happens in the Devil’s Reign crossover event?

Kingpin setting up shop in city hall isn’t the only big development in Devil’s Reign, either. The crossover contains plenty of other notable goings-on – some of which seemingly tie into the MCU Phases Five and Six slate.

For example, Kingpin relies on the Thunderbolts to enforce his superhero ban. The MCU version of the antihero team will debut in 2025, so they’ll potentially be around for a Devil’s Reign-esque storyline.

Devil’s Reign also features Jessica Jones and her mind-controlling nemesis, Purple Man – known as Kilgrave in the Netflix Jessica Jones series – prominently. Sources continue to insist Krysten Ritter is poised to reprise the Jessica Jones role in a future MCU production; could this be it?

Then there’s the multiverse piece to consider. Devil’s Reign boasts a bunch of alternate universe, mash-up incarnations of Doctor Octopus. Given Spider-Man: No Way Home already gave us a Doc Ock from outside the core MCU, there’s precedent for more of the eight-armed antagonist’s alternates to show up in future live-action projects.

