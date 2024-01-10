Is Echo a mutant in the MCU?

Echo first appeared in Hawkeye but will be back for her own show

As Marvel fans gear up to watch the MCU’s latest mini-series Echo, a lot of fans wonder if the titular character is a mutant or not.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe heads into the new year, it’s gearing up to debut its darkest TV entry yet with its mini-series Echo.

The series follows Maya Lopez, the deaf ex-leader of the Tracksuit Mafia, as she evades capture from Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, and her adoptive uncle after the two have a near-death altercation.

However, a lot of fans have wondered if Maya is a mutant seeing as the MCU has opened its doors to more characters who hail from other comics and franchises. So, here’s everything you need to know about Maya’s mutant status.

Is Echo classified as a mutant in the MCU?

No, Echo is not classified as a mutant in the MCU.

Within her story in both Hawkeye and Echo, Maya is a regular person who uses her advanced senses to fight off threats as she’s deaf, but it doesn’t leave her at a disadvantage.

This is completely in line with her comic book counterpart as Maya is one of a handful of Native American characters who aren’t mutants or members of the X-Men.

However, that’s not to say that Echo doesn’t have any supernatural abilities in her as fans can see in the first episode of Echo that Maya has a connection to her Choctaw roots in the form of channeling her ancestors.

In Episode 1, it’s revealed that the first Choctaw tribe lived underground until their first brave warrior stepped forward to drink from their “forbidden” pool of water and gained supernatural abilities.

This pool of water looked eerily similar to the lake Kahhori, voiced by Canadian Mohawk actress Devery Jacobs, dove into during her solo episode in Marvel’s What If…? Season 2.

Though these two characters come from different tribes, the powers that come from both pool of waters are almost identical as they offer the gift of superhuman strength, agility, and the power to communicate with one’s ancestors.

Maya aka Echo may not be a traditional mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she’s distinguished herself by being one of the only Native American heroes in the space.

Echo is now streaming through Disney+. For more content about the show, check out the list below: