What time does Echo come out?

Echo first appeared in Hawkeye but will be back for her own show

As Disney+ gears up to release its newest Marvel series Echo, a lot of fans are wondering what time they can catch the new season – here’s what you need to know.

To kick off its 2024 project list, Marvel is set to release its first TV mini-series Echo through Disney+ very soon.

A spin-off of 2021’s Hawkeye, Echo will follow deaf Native American assassin Maya Lopez as she evades her former employer/adoptive uncle, Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, by returning to her hometown where she’s faced with a complicated past.

As this will be the first of the MCU’s new slate of projects for the year, a lot of fans are wondering what time they can catch the show in their area of the world. Here’s everything you need to know.

Echo release time on Disney Plus

Echo will premiere at 9pm ET on Tuesday, January 9.

While US fans get to watch the show directly on Tuesday, international fans will have to wait a bit to see the new series. Check out the list before for the exact time when you can catch the new MCU project:

6pm PT (January 9)

9pm ET (January 9)

10pm Brazil (January 9)

2am UK (January 10)

3am Central European Summer Time (January 10)

6:30am India Standard Time (January 10)

11am Australia (January 10)

1pm New Zealand (January 10)

The entirety of the show will consist of five almost-hour-long episodes, and all of them will drop at the same time on January 9.

This is a big departure from Marvel’s usual release schedule with Disney+, as they usually operate on a week-to-week release schedule like they did for WandaVision and Loki. However, they did mix up their release schedule just recently with What If…? Season 2, with all nine episodes dropping every day for a week around Christmas.

The official synopsis for Echo reads: “Following the events of Hawkeye and Daredevil in New York City, Maya Lopez is being pursued by Wilson Fisk’s organization, leading her to return to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community.”

Echo will premiere through Disney+ on January 9.