Echo finale: Is there a post-credits scene?

As Marvel fans binge the latest mini series Echo, some wonder if the show will continue tradition and have a post-credits scene.

Marvel has kicked off the new year with a bloody and dark bang as Disney+ just released its newest mini series Echo.

Following the events of 2021’s Hawkeye, the show follows Maya Lopez, the deaf Native American ex-leader of the Tracksuit Mafia, as she grapples with her adoptive uncle Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin and her complicated history with her family.

The five episode season is now streaming, but many Marvel fans wonder if the show will continue the studio’s tradition of having a post-credits scene, so here’s everything you need to know. Warning — slight spoilers below!

Does Echo have a post-credits scene?

No, Echo’s finale does not contain any post-credit scene.

Breaking away from tradition, the fifth and final episode of Echo has no post-credits scene or message that the character will be returning in the future.

The end of the series saw Maya confront Fisk and sparing his life despite the death and destruction he rained down upon her family since she was child.

Though the audience does learn that Maya has some sort of mystical powers thanks to her connection to her Choctaw ancestors, the show leaves audiences with no indication that Maya will be seen again in any future MCU projects.

Echo is not the first MCU series to not have a post-credits scene as Loki Season 2 famously didn’t have one as well.

However, the decision not have a post-credit scene in Echo does raise a few eyebrows as Maya is a relatively new character in the live-action MCU, so one would think that the studio would leave a hint that she’ll be coming back.

But, as Maya has a deep connection with Fisk and he’s set to appear in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again, there’s a chance that fans will see Maya again sooner rather than later.

