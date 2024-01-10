When does Echo take place?Marvel Studios
Echo, a new Marvel series following villain-turned-antihero Maya Lopez/Echo, just dropped on Disney+ and Hulu. So, when does it take place in the MCU timeline?
Maya (Alaqua Cox) was first introduced in 2021’s Hawkeye. When we met her, she was the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia, working under the purview of Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) in the wake of her father’s death. In the finale, Maya shot Fisk in the face after discovering he orchestrated her dad’s murder.
The solo series picks up in the aftermath, with Echo on the run and forced to return home to Oklahoma, where she confronts not only Kingpin’s remaining forces, but her Native American ancestry.
With the MCU growing each year and narratives becoming increasingly and confusingly interconnected, you wouldn’t be the only viewer struggling to make heads or tails of its chronology. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Where Echo fits in the MCU timeline
Echo primarily takes place in May 2025, five months after the events of Hawkeye.
There are several flashbacks, however. Much of Episode 1 plays out like an extended recap, giving viewers a run-through of Echo’s backstory and the relevant beats of Hawkeye, which took place in Christmas 2024.
It’s worth remembering that the MCU’s timeline was generally similar to real life – until Avengers: Endgame’s Blip, which fast-forwarded the franchise’s setting five years ahead. For several reasons (mainly a certain real-world, unnamed event), we’ve managed to catch up to its near future.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
That said, while Loki’s timey wimey placement is almost impossible to nail down, Echo is pretty straightforward: everything between Endgame and Eternals was 2023, No Way Home to Hawkeye was 2024, so Echo is firmly in 2025.
MCU chronological timeline
Below, you can find a full list of every movie and TV series in the MCU (including the Netflix shows after their Disney+ consecration) and when they take place in the world of the franchise:
- Captain America: The First Avenger — 1942-1945
- Captain Marvel — 1995
- Iron Man — 2010
- Iron Man 2 — 2011
- The Incredible Hulk — 2011
- Thor — 2011
- The Avengers — 2012
- Loki — 2012 (but the show hops around several timelines, including the present-day MCU and the end of time itself)
- Iron Man 3 — 2012
- Thor: The Dark World — 2013
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier — 2014
- Guardians of the Galaxy — 2014
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — 2014
- Daredevil — 2014
- Jessica Jones Season 1 — 2015
- Daredevil Season 2 — 2015
- Luke Cage Season 1 — 2015
- Avengers: Age of Ultron — 2015
- Ant-Man — 2015
- Captain America: Civil War — 2016
- Iron Fist Season 1 — 2016
- The Defenders — 2016
- The Punisher Season 1 — 2016
- Black Widow — 2016
- Black Panther — 2016
- Spider-Man: Homecoming — 2016
- Doctor Strange — 2016
- Jessica Jones Season 2 — 2017
- Luke Cage Season 2 — 2017
- Iron Fist Season 2 — 2017
- Daredevil Season 3 — 2017
- The Punisher Season 2 — 2017
- Jessica Jones Season 3 — 2017
- Thor: Ragnarok — 2017
- Ant-Man and the Wasp — 2018
- Avengers: Infinity War — 2018
- Avengers: Endgame — 2023
- What If…? — 2023 (but there are a number of different timelines throughout the series)
- WandaVision — 2023
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — 2023
- Spider-Man: Far From Home — 2023
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — 2023
- Eternals — 2023
- Spider-Man: No Way Home — 2024
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — 2024
- Hawkeye — 2024
- Moon Knight — 2025
- Echo – 2025
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — 2025
- Ms Marvel — 2025
- Thor: Love and Thunder — 2025
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — 2025
- Werewolf By Night — 2025
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — 2025
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — 2025
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — 2025
- Secret Invasion — 2025
- The Marvels – 2025/2026
Yeah… a lot happens in 2025 in the MCU. The ordering of projects in that year is based on informed guesswork. For example: Moon Knight definitely takes place after Hawkeye, but She-Hulk’s story is believed to end in Summer 2024, so Echo’s May setting puts it right in the middle.
Echo is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu. Check out our other coverage below:
- Echo review
- Echo finale explained
- Is Echo a mutant in the MCU?
- Echo cast and characters
- Is Echo connected to Hawkeye?
- What time does Echo premiere?
- How many episodes of Echo is Daredevil in?
Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.