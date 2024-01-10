TV & Movies

When does Echo take place?

Cameron Frew
Maya Lopez aka Echo and a poster of the AvengersMarvel Studios

Echo, a new Marvel series following villain-turned-antihero Maya Lopez/Echo, just dropped on Disney+ and Hulu. So, when does it take place in the MCU timeline?

Maya (Alaqua Cox) was first introduced in 2021’s Hawkeye. When we met her, she was the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia, working under the purview of Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) in the wake of her father’s death. In the finale, Maya shot Fisk in the face after discovering he orchestrated her dad’s murder.

The solo series picks up in the aftermath, with Echo on the run and forced to return home to Oklahoma, where she confronts not only Kingpin’s remaining forces, but her Native American ancestry.

With the MCU growing each year and narratives becoming increasingly and confusingly interconnected, you wouldn’t be the only viewer struggling to make heads or tails of its chronology. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Where Echo fits in the MCU timeline

Echo primarily takes place in May 2025, five months after the events of Hawkeye.

There are several flashbacks, however. Much of Episode 1 plays out like an extended recap, giving viewers a run-through of Echo’s backstory and the relevant beats of Hawkeye, which took place in Christmas 2024.

It’s worth remembering that the MCU’s timeline was generally similar to real life – until Avengers: Endgame’s Blip, which fast-forwarded the franchise’s setting five years ahead. For several reasons (mainly a certain real-world, unnamed event), we’ve managed to catch up to its near future.

That said, while Loki’s timey wimey placement is almost impossible to nail down, Echo is pretty straightforward: everything between Endgame and Eternals was 2023, No Way Home to Hawkeye was 2024, so Echo is firmly in 2025.

MCU chronological timeline

Below, you can find a full list of every movie and TV series in the MCU (including the Netflix shows after their Disney+ consecration) and when they take place in the world of the franchise:

  1. Captain America: The First Avenger — 1942-1945
  2. Captain Marvel — 1995
  3. Iron Man — 2010
  4. Iron Man 2 — 2011
  5. The Incredible Hulk — 2011
  6. Thor — 2011
  7. The Avengers — 2012
  8. Loki — 2012 (but the show hops around several timelines, including the present-day MCU and the end of time itself)
  9. Iron Man 3 — 2012
  10. Thor: The Dark World — 2013
  11. Captain America: The Winter Soldier — 2014
  12. Guardians of the Galaxy — 2014
  13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — 2014
  14. Daredevil — 2014
  15. Jessica Jones Season 1 — 2015
  16. Daredevil Season 2 — 2015
  17. Luke Cage Season 1 — 2015
  18. Avengers: Age of Ultron — 2015
  19. Ant-Man — 2015
  20. Captain America: Civil War — 2016
  21. Iron Fist Season 1 — 2016
  22. The Defenders — 2016
  23. The Punisher Season 1 — 2016
  24. Black Widow — 2016
  25. Black Panther — 2016
  26. Spider-Man: Homecoming — 2016
  27. Doctor Strange — 2016
  28. Jessica Jones Season 2 — 2017
  29. Luke Cage Season 2 — 2017
  30. Iron Fist Season 2 — 2017
  31. Daredevil Season 3 — 2017
  32. The Punisher Season 2 — 2017
  33. Jessica Jones Season 3 — 2017
  34. Thor: Ragnarok — 2017
  35. Ant-Man and the Wasp — 2018
  36. Avengers: Infinity War — 2018
  37. Avengers: Endgame — 2023
  38. What If…? — 2023 (but there are a number of different timelines throughout the series)
  39. WandaVision — 2023
  40. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — 2023
  41. Spider-Man: Far From Home — 2023
  42. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — 2023
  43. Eternals — 2023
  44. Spider-Man: No Way Home — 2024
  45. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — 2024
  46. Hawkeye — 2024
  47. Moon Knight — 2025
  48. Echo – 2025
  49. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — 2025
  50. Ms Marvel — 2025
  51. Thor: Love and Thunder — 2025
  52. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — 2025
  53. Werewolf By Night — 2025
  54. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — 2025
  55. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — 2025
  56. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — 2025
  57. Secret Invasion — 2025
  58. The Marvels – 2025/2026

Yeah… a lot happens in 2025 in the MCU. The ordering of projects in that year is based on informed guesswork. For example: Moon Knight definitely takes place after Hawkeye, but She-Hulk’s story is believed to end in Summer 2024, so Echo’s May setting puts it right in the middle.

Echo is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu. Check out our other coverage below:

