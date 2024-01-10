When does Echo take place?

Echo, a new Marvel series following villain-turned-antihero Maya Lopez/Echo, just dropped on Disney+ and Hulu. So, when does it take place in the MCU timeline?

Maya (Alaqua Cox) was first introduced in 2021’s Hawkeye. When we met her, she was the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia, working under the purview of Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) in the wake of her father’s death. In the finale, Maya shot Fisk in the face after discovering he orchestrated her dad’s murder.

The solo series picks up in the aftermath, with Echo on the run and forced to return home to Oklahoma, where she confronts not only Kingpin’s remaining forces, but her Native American ancestry.

With the MCU growing each year and narratives becoming increasingly and confusingly interconnected, you wouldn’t be the only viewer struggling to make heads or tails of its chronology. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Where Echo fits in the MCU timeline

Echo primarily takes place in May 2025, five months after the events of Hawkeye.

There are several flashbacks, however. Much of Episode 1 plays out like an extended recap, giving viewers a run-through of Echo’s backstory and the relevant beats of Hawkeye, which took place in Christmas 2024.

It’s worth remembering that the MCU’s timeline was generally similar to real life – until Avengers: Endgame’s Blip, which fast-forwarded the franchise’s setting five years ahead. For several reasons (mainly a certain real-world, unnamed event), we’ve managed to catch up to its near future.

That said, while Loki’s timey wimey placement is almost impossible to nail down, Echo is pretty straightforward: everything between Endgame and Eternals was 2023, No Way Home to Hawkeye was 2024, so Echo is firmly in 2025.

MCU chronological timeline

Below, you can find a full list of every movie and TV series in the MCU (including the Netflix shows after their Disney+ consecration) and when they take place in the world of the franchise:

Captain America: The First Avenger — 1942-1945 Captain Marvel — 1995 Iron Man — 2010 Iron Man 2 — 2011 The Incredible Hulk — 2011 Thor — 2011 The Avengers — 2012 Loki — 2012 (but the show hops around several timelines, including the present-day MCU and the end of time itself) Iron Man 3 — 2012 Thor: The Dark World — 2013 Captain America: The Winter Soldier — 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy — 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — 2014 Daredevil — 2014 Jessica Jones Season 1 — 2015 Daredevil Season 2 — 2015 Luke Cage Season 1 — 2015 Avengers: Age of Ultron — 2015 Ant-Man — 2015 Captain America: Civil War — 2016 Iron Fist Season 1 — 2016 The Defenders — 2016 The Punisher Season 1 — 2016 Black Widow — 2016 Black Panther — 2016 Spider-Man: Homecoming — 2016 Doctor Strange — 2016 Jessica Jones Season 2 — 2017 Luke Cage Season 2 — 2017 Iron Fist Season 2 — 2017 Daredevil Season 3 — 2017 The Punisher Season 2 — 2017 Jessica Jones Season 3 — 2017 Thor: Ragnarok — 2017 Ant-Man and the Wasp — 2018 Avengers: Infinity War — 2018 Avengers: Endgame — 2023 What If…? — 2023 (but there are a number of different timelines throughout the series) WandaVision — 2023 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — 2023 Spider-Man: Far From Home — 2023 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — 2023 Eternals — 2023 Spider-Man: No Way Home — 2024 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — 2024 Hawkeye — 2024 Moon Knight — 2025 Echo – 2025 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — 2025 Ms Marvel — 2025 Thor: Love and Thunder — 2025 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — 2025 Werewolf By Night — 2025 The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — 2025 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — 2025 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — 2025 Secret Invasion — 2025 The Marvels – 2025/2026

Yeah… a lot happens in 2025 in the MCU. The ordering of projects in that year is based on informed guesswork. For example: Moon Knight definitely takes place after Hawkeye, but She-Hulk’s story is believed to end in Summer 2024, so Echo’s May setting puts it right in the middle.

