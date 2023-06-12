Kingpin actor promises Spider-Man MCU fight: “I’ll get you motherf*cker”

Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Kingpin in the MCU, promises that he will one day “get” Spider-Man.

When it comes to Spider-Man‘s rogue gallery of villains, one of the biggest and baddest is certainly Kingpin, a mafia boss who controls most of the underworld in New York City.

While the role has been played by many actors such as Michael Clarke Duncan in Daredevil and Liev Schreiber in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the most recent take on the character by Vincent D’Onofrio has become a fan favorite.

D’Onofrio played the terrifying mob boss in Marvel‘s Daredevil on Netflix and then reprised the role for the Disney+ spinoff series Hawkeye. As D’Onofrio continues to play Kingpin in the MCU, he has now publicly called out his web-slinging adversary for one final fight.

D’Onofrio challenges Spider-Man to a future fight

During the Daredevil panel at the Fan Expo Philadelphia, a fan dressed as Spider-Man approached the microphone to ask D’Onofrio a question, but the actor stopped him saying: “I’m going to get you someday, Spider-Man.”

When the fan cheekily told D’Onofrio that they “would see if that happens,” D’Onofrio responded: “There may be a sea of people between us right now, but I’m going to get you, motherf*cker.”

You can check out the full exchange just before the 29 minute mark:

This isn’t the first time that D’Onofrio has threatened Spider-Man as he made a similar sentiment during his appearance at Raleigh’s GalaxyCon. At the convention, he hyped up a potential meeting between him and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man saying: “Eventually, I will beat Spider-Man’s ass.”

While D’Onofrio hasn’t confirmed any theories about his eventually fight against Holland, rumors have circulated that his future role in the upcoming Daredevil series, Daredevil: Born Again, will have huge implications for his relationship with Spider-Man.

According to The Cosmic Circus, Kingpin will be running for Mayor of NYC in Daredevil: Born Again, which will put him at odds with Holland’s Spider-Man in Spider-Man 4. The movies in Marvel’s Phase 5 seem to be going “back to basics” as they will focus on more “grounded and relatable stories to audiences and invoke specific topics that might seem muted compared to stories that are often grander in scale.”

With a mob boss as the mayor of the city, D’Onofrio and Holland could come face to face as Spider-Man tries to stop whatever dastardly plans Kingpin has for the citizens of New York.

