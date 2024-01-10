Echo is finally here – so, does the MCU miniseries include a cameo by Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones as rumored?

Ritter played superhero turned private detective Jessica Jones in Seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix series of the same name. She also reprised the role in Netflix’s MCU crossover series, The Defenders.

Ritter hasn’t appeared as Jones since Netflix cancelled its MCU series in late 2018/early 2019, however, her Defenders co-star Charlie Cox has since returned as Daredevil in several projects, including Echo.

What’s more, Cox’s former castmate Vincent D’Onofrio is also back on deck as Kingpin in Echo – so does this mean Ritter earned a call-up, as well? Read on to find out. Warning: Spoilers for Echo coming up!

Is Jessica Jones in Echo?

No, Jessica Jones does not appear in Echo, nor is she mentioned by any of the show’s characters.

Back in July 2022, The Hollywood Reporter cited unnamed sources who claimed that one of Echo’s subplots would see Daredevil searching for “a former ally,” believed to be Jones.

Yet when Echo’s finished five-episode-run dropped on January 9, 2024, this subplot was missing. Indeed, the Man Without Fear only appears in a single scene, in which he fights protagonist Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). Whether scenes of Daredevil trying to hunt down his Defenders teammate were filmed and later axed is currently unclear. Regardless, there’s no trace of Jessica Jones in the version of Echo that aired.

On the plus side, there’s always a chance Ritter could show up as Jones in upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again, despite not being foreshadowed in Echo. The online rumor mill contends that this isn’t the case, however, insisting that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will fill the role earmarked for Jones, instead.

Marvel Studios hits reset on Daredevil: Born Again

That said, keeping track of exactly what Marvel Studios has planned for Daredevil: Born Again is far from easy. Studio president Kevin Feige and his team hit reset on the hotly anticipated series in October 2023, firing head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman.

Dario Scardapane has since joined Daredevil: Born Again as showrunner, having previously collaborated with Bernthal as an executive producer on Netflix’s Punisher series. Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead came aboard alongside Scardapane and will helm Season 1’s remaining unfilmed episodes.

Echo Episodes 1-5 are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.