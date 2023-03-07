Jon Bernthal confirmed to return as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again

Bernthal will reunite with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin as The Punisher.

As the MCU begins to embrace the multiverse, more and more non-MCU Marvel properties and characters have gotten to be integrated into the universe.

From the appearance of Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Matt Murdock as played by Charlie Cox in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the MCU has become more comfortable integrating in legacy characters.

New information confirms that this trend is continuing as The Punisher is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jon Bernthal to return as The Punisher in the MCU

According to a new report from the Hollywood Reporter, a familiar face has been added to the cast of Daredevil: Born Again.

That would be Jon Bernthal, who will be donning the skull t-shirt once again as he returns as Daredevil antagonist Frank Castle, aka The Punisher.

Bernthal received widespread praise for his portrayal of the character in Daredevil Season 2, where he went toe-to-toe with Daredevil and later Wilson Fisk.

YouTube: Netflix Frank Castle will face off with Daredevil in the MCU for the first time.

His performance was strong enough to earn a spinoff show called The Punisher, which lasted two seasons. Although Fisk and Murdock didn’t appear in The Punisher, the show did feature some beloved characters like Curtis Hoyle, Dinah Madani, Amy Bendix, and Billy Russo.

It’s unclear whether any of those characters might also crossover into the MCU along with Castle, but there is already some trepidation at the additional report that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will not return as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson.

Regardless, fans of the Netflix show are thrilled not only to see Bernthal returning to the role, but also because the inclusion of The Punisher signals that Daredevil: Born Again will be a much darker, grittier show than most of the other MCU projects.