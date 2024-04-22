April 24th best new comics: Ultimate Spider-Man #4, Daredevil #8, Wolverine #48 & more

Ultimate Spider-Man debuts a new Gwen Stacy, while Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles drop the final issue of its latest run in the best new comics for April 24, 2024.

As April winds down, we’re getting a better idea of how the summer is going to look for Marvel and DC. Absolute Power and Blood Hunt are poised to be huge events that shake the universes to their core.

Before we can get into that, there’s a lot of set-ups to do. X-Men titles continue their march toward the end of Krakoa with the reveal of a traitor in their midst. Meanwhile, Spider-Man has to do battle with his clone, and Daredevil celebrates six decades of battling evil.

These are the best new comics for the week of April 24th, 2024. You can find your local comic shop at Comic Shop Locator or purchase digital copies via the storefronts linked below.

Ultimate Spider-Man #4

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) David Messina, Matt Wilson, Cory Petit (CA) Marco Checchetto

Marvel Comics Ultimate Spider-Man #4

What it’s about: WHO IS THE GREEN GOBLIN? Peter Parker’s secret life starts fraying the edges of his personal life! J. Jonah Jameson and Ben Parker’s pursuit of truth — or, at least, the news — stirs unrest with the world at large… And now that Spider-Man may not have to operate alone, the real work of rebuilding this corrupt world can begin!

What we think: Yeah, yeah, the Green Goblin mystery is unraveling, and we’re learning more about how Jonah and Ben are going to continue as newsmen. Who cares? This issue introduces the new Ultimate Comics take on Gwen Stacy. Fans of the original Ultimate Spider-Man will remember that Gwen was a major player in that story, so seeing how she factors into this version will be exciting.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Sophie Campbell, Dan Duncan, Vincenzo Federici, Fero Peniche, Ronda Pattison, Shawn Lee (CA) Vincenzo Federici

IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150

What it’s about: Everything has been building to this double-size celebration! And here at the end, we’ll return to the start…

Donatello has been searching for his future self to understand how he can fight Armaggon. Now, knowing where he is (or should we say “when he is”?) Donatello is racing to his past to convene with his future. Can he get there and learn what he needs to before Armaggon eats the TMNT out of the timeline?

This epic finale from writer Sophie Campbell and a roster of all-star artists pays off on years of IDW storytelling, reckoning with the history of the Turtles while also setting the stage for the next mutation of must-read TMNT comics!

What we think: IDW’s legendary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles run draws to a close with this issue, and it’s sure to be a celebration for the ages. The line relaunches soon with a new #1, which is the perfect opportunity for new readers to jump on, but fans of the TMNT or this run will definitely want to show up for a rollicking finale.

Daredevil #8

(W) Saladin Ahmed, Ty Templeton, Ann Noccenti, D. G. Chichester, Elsa Sjunneson, Erica Schultz (A) Ty Templeton, Aaron Kuder, Clayton Cowles (CA) John Romita Jr.

Marvel Comics Daredevil #8

What it’s about: SPECIAL OVERSIZED ISSUE MARKING 60 YEARS OF DAREDEVIL! A dragnet is closing around Matt Murdock, A.K.A. DAREDEVIL! Police on both sides of the law are hunting him, something vicious with a deep connection to Matt’s very soul is hunting his friends and, in the midst of that chaos, an old foe with the blood of Matt’s closest allies on his hands returns…

What we think: If you’re surprised that this year is Daredevil’s 60th anniversary…hey, me too. Marvel has been all-in on the much larger, more impactful 50th anniversary of Wolverine, but ol’ Hornhead is an institution in his own right. With a Daredevil/Bullseye showdown on the horizon, this could be a bold return to form for a run that has been very focused on Matt’s religious background and how his faith conflicts with his superheroics.

Rise of the Powers of X #4

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) R. B. Silva, David Curiel, Clayton Cowles (CA) R. B. Silva

Marvel Comics Rise of the Powers of X #4 (of 5)

What it’s about: WHO IS TRAITOR X? In the aftermath of the greatest betrayal in X-Men history, the Quiet Council in exile must act. They have a plan. Can anyone, or anything, survive the experience? As the Krakoan Age barrels toward its conclusion, the two series that are one converge on an act that will live in infamy!

What we think: The ongoing betrayal of Charles Xavier is rocking the X-Men titles to the core. We saw how far Xavier was willing to go last week, which seems to confirm why the stalwart leader of the mutant race won’t be appearing in any of the upcoming From The Ashes relaunch titles. Is Xavier’s betrayal for real, or is it part of a larger gambit? With only a few issues left, readers are sure to find out soon.

Wolverine #48

(W) Victor LaValle, Benjamin Percy (A) Cory Smith, Alex Sinclair, Cory Petit (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

Marvel Comics Wolverine #48

What it’s about: CREED VS. CREED! It’s a family affair as GRAYDON CREED, the maligned son of VICTOR CREED, A.K.A. SABRETOOTH, brings the fight to his father. The winner gets WOLVERINE — or… what’s left of him…!

What we think: Three episodes to go in the massive Sabretooth War, and the scoreboard may as well be breaking even. With Sabretooth trapped and Wolverine having lost his powers, it’s anyone’s game at this point. Things may slow down a step this week to set up the finale, but we already know things are about to really pop off with the new Adamantium armor before the inevitable final showdown.

The Amazing Spider-Man #48

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Todd Nauck, Sonia Oback, Joe Caramagna (CA) John Romita Jr.

Marvel Comics The Amazing Spider-Man #48

What it’s about: Peter Parker vs. Ben Reilly! Spider-Man finally gets a rematch! Meanwhile, what is going on with Norman Osborn?! Only two issues left until AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50!

What we think: We still love Ben Reilly, and I remain hopeful that this arc will finally give the tortured clone of Peter Parker some degree of peace. There’s got to be a fistfight before that can happen, though, and it sounds like we’re getting a true knockdown, drag-out fight between Ben and Peter in this episode.

New comics releasing April 24, 2024

Akolyte #5

The Amazing Spider-Man #48

American Psycho #4

Archie Showcase Digest #18: Halfway to Halloween

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora #3

The Avengers #13

Batman: Dark Age #2

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #12

Bio-Mechs #1

Blade #10

Blasfamous #2

The Bloody Dozen: A Tale of the Shrouded College #5

Bristlemouth: A Cove Horror #2

Capable #2

Cerebus in Hell Presents: Akimbo #1

Charred Remains #5

Chilling Adventures Presents… The Cult of That Wilkin Boy: Initiation #1

Conan the Barbarian #10

Covenant #79

Daredevil #8

Dawnrunner #2

Deja Vu #3

Deprog #2

Detective Comics #1084

Dick Tracy #1

Drawing Blood #1

Duke #5

Dune: House Corrino #2

Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures #4

Dutch #3

The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #11

Feral #2

The Flash #8

Food School

The Forged #7

Furrlough #194

G.O.D.S. #7

Ghostbusters: Back in Town #2

Good Boy: Red Moon Over Kyoto #1

Green Arrow #11

Grimm Fairy Tales #83

Harley Quinn #39

Horde Magazine #2

If You Find This, I’m Already Dead #3

The Infernals #3

Jackpot and Black Cat #2

Life is an Open Door

Lore Olympus #274

Man’s Best #2

Marvel Previews #32

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #119

The Ministry of Compliance #5

Misfortune’s Eyes #2

Monstress #51

Mythologies & Apocrypha #1

Night Thrasher #3

Nightblade #1

Ninja High School #193

Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #14

One Piece #1112

Operation Sunshine: Already Dead #1

ORCS!: The Gift #3

The Penguin #9

Pine and Merrimac #4

Planetary Expansion #2

Pooh vs. Bambi #1

Power Girl #8

Predator: The Last Hunt #3

Primer #2

Project: Cryptid #8

Rare Flavours #5

Red Sonja #10

Rick and Morty: Kingdom Balls #1

Rise of the Powers of X #4

Robot + Girl #1

Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver #3

The Six Fingers #3

Slash Presents: Deathstalker #1

Something is Killing the Children #36

Space Negro: The Last Negro #2

Spectregraph #1

Spider-Punk: Arms Race #3

Star Trek: Defiant #14

Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red #1

Star Wars: Jango Fett #2

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #5

Superior Spider-Man #6

Tales of the Bizarre #5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #12

Toy #5

Ultimate Spider-Man #4

Underground Kingdom Comix Presents: Romance

Universal Monsters: Creature From The Black Lagoon Lives! #1

Vampirella / Dracula: Rage #6

W0rldtr33 #9

Witchman #1

Wolverine #48

Wolverine: Madripoor Knights #3

X-Men: Forever #2

Zor #2

