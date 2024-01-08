Fans are getting hyped to watch Marvel’s new mini series Echo, but some are wondering if the show is connected back to 2021’s Hawkeye.

Marvel fans are starting the new year on an explosive foot as they get set to binge-watch the MCU’s upcoming mini series Echo.

Starring Alaqua Cox, the show will follow deaf Native American ex-leader of the Tracksuit Mafia Maya Lopez as she evades capture by her adoptive uncle Kingpin by fleeing to her hometown in Oklahoma where she’s forced to confront her complicated past.

As excitement ramps up for the show, some Marvel fans have wondered if this series is connected to Hawkeye, another Marvel mini series. So, before the show finally premieres, here’s everything you need to know.

Is Echo connected to Hawkeye?

Yes, Echo is a connected to Hawkeye. Its a spin-off of the 2021 show.

Maya Lopez was first seen in Hawkeye as one of the main antagonists as she was the current leader of Kingpin’s criminal organization known as the Tracksuit Mafia.

Along with being the leader of the criminal gang, Lopez was also connected to Clint Barton aka Hawkeye as he murdered her father, William, when he was acting as his murderous alter ego Ronin during the time between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Though being Lopez’s father’s murderer, the two eventual come to a mutual understanding that William’s demise came at the hands of Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, Lopez’s adoptive uncle, as a tip from him lead to Ronin murdering him and the rest of his Tracksuit Mafia members.

In the Hawkeye finale, Lopez ended up shooting Fisk in the ended, blinding him in one eye, and he will probably spend the majority of Echo’s five-episode runtime trying to track her down to both reunite and murder her for her insolence.

Echo will premiere on January 9 through Disney+. For more information about the series, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.