Yellowstone is officially ending with Season 5

Yellowstone is officially coming to an end with Season 5. The final episodes will air this year, which will be followed by a sequel series shortly thereafter.

Yellowstone is the flagship series of Taylor Sheridan’s Western empire, but it’s been the subject of constant speculation and alleged drama in recent months.

Kevin Costner, who’s played the show’s patriarch John Dutton since its launch in 2018, has been hard at work on Horizon, his four-part, big-screen epic Western project. According to several reports, this has caused issues behind the scenes, with the cast and crew still waiting to find out when they’ll film the remaining episodes.

Earlier this week, it was reported he was leaving the series. Now, the end of Yellowstone has just been confirmed – but another series is on the way.

Yellowstone Season 5 is the end – but there’s a sequel series

Yellowstone Season 5 will return to our screens in November, bringing the show to a close. However, an untitled sequel series will come to Paramount and Paramount+ in December.

In a statement, Chris McCarthy, president & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said: “Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.”

No details are known about the sequel series, but it’s believed Matthew McConaughey will star in the lead role. This comes after months of rumors about the actor replacing Costner in a new show continuing the Duttons’ screen legacy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, also said: “The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.”

We’ll be sure to keep our Yellowstone hubs updated when new information comes in. You can check them out below:

Is Yellowstone on tonight? | Has Yellowstone been canceled? | 1883 Season 2 | 6666 | 1923 Season 2 | 1923 episodes | Yellowstone cast | TV shows like Yellowstone | Yellowstone Season 5 episodes | Season 6