Yellowstone fans are fearing for one character’s life ahead of Season 5 Part 2

Ahead of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, fans of the Taylor Sheridan Western are thinking that one character is up for the chopping block, and they’re not happy about it.

The final season of Yellowstone is set to conclude the adventures of the Dutton ranch as we know it. And just because Kevin Costner isn’t returning for the final episodes, that doesn’t mean the other characters are safe.

In fact, there’s one person that everyone thinks will be the next on the Grim Reaper’s list: Jamie Dutton. The adopted son of John, Jamie often proves to be the most divisive character on the Western show, thanks to his conniving ways.

But still, not everyone is thrilled with the idea of him being killed-off. As one Reddit user wrote: “I fear for Jamie’s life. I feel like given the direction of the show as it ends: Either Jamie is gonna end up dead or is gonna end up getting the Governorship where he is able to save the ranch legally from everything threatening it and Beth finally sees him as a good brother.

Paramount Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton in Yellowstone

“I feel like a feel good ending is the right way to end this show where no one has to visit the train station. As much as some viewers hate Jamie, I feel like there are a lot of Jamie fans who want an avengers assemble moment for the family finale if John is dead.”

Others seemed to agree on that front. Not only do they think that Jamie’s death would be unfair, but it would also be the next worst thing – boring.

“Killing Jamie would be just so…boring?” said one comment. “Every season he’s treated like sh*t and Beth gets to humiliate him. Killing him (or worse, having Beth kill him) would be so very unsatisfying and redundant writing as well.”

“Honestly if I was Jamie, I’d grab my son and just leave. Just clothes and baby supplies. Get a new cellphone, new car, new laptop, change name, have cash etc,” said another.

One even went so far as to say: “He may have been a spineless, submissive character for most of the series, but at the same time, he has a sense of genuine integrity about him and actually wants to do things the sensible way. Jamie’s gotten the raw end of the stick for too long. He needs to win this. He deserves to win this.”

Unfortunately, the odds do look pretty stacked against the Dutton brother. Not only has Beth been praying for his downfall ever since he betrayed her as a teen, but he’s now also revealed what he knows about the Train Station.

He’s a liability for the rest of the family, making him their biggest threat to date. (And of course, the Duttons have their way of making threats disappear.)

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will be released on November 10, 2024.

For more, check out our guide to the Yellowstone timeline. You can also look at our ranking of the best episodes, best deaths, and most emotional moments from the show.