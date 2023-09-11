Deadpool 3 director was assisted by “army of nerds” for Wolverine’s suit

Listen up, Marvel fans – there’s never been a better time to be an all-out nerd. Just ask Shawn Levy, director of the anticipated Deadpool 3.

Though production of the latest movie in the Deadpool series has been disrupted by the SAG-AFTRA strike, there are still plenty of details for fans to get excited about.

Wolverine’s involvement with Deadpool 3 was announced by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in September 2022, hinting that the X-Men favorite would be crossing over to the Marvel universe in an as-of-yet undefined role.

While the film’s plot has mostly been kept under wraps, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has revealed that Marvel fans have been instrumental in shaping Wolverine’s onscreen appearance.

An “army of nerds” helped Deadpool 3 director with Wolverine’s suit

In an interview with EW, Levy stated that an “army of nerds” was responsible for making sure Wolverine’s suit stayed accurate to the comics in Deadpool 3.

“Like the rest of the world, I’ve waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool,” he stated. “I don’t know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right.

“It also helps that I’m making this movie within the MCU, so I have access to an army of the nerdiest nerds available to a Marvel project.”

There has only been one sneak preview of Wolverine in Deadpool 3 to date, showing Jackman in a bright yellow suit. Eagle-eyed fans will notice that the suit is a direct lift from the 90s TV show X-Men: The Animated Series, with the signature black and blue detailing on the sides.

While Jackman is the only star confirmed to appear in Deadpool 3, other cast rumors include Jennifer Garner as Elektra and Liev Schreiber as Sabretooth from X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

“I’d rather not weigh in on that, but I’ll say this,” Levy shares. “The rumors of actors, singers, sports stars who are all apparently in Deadpool 3 are fabulous.

“If all I read was the internet, I would have the greatest cast ever assembled in the history of cinema, so I’ll simply say that some of those rumors are true, and some of them aren’t.”

Reynolds, Jackman, and confirmed cast members such as Emma Corrin, Rob Delaney, and Morena Baccarin are set to star in Deadpool 3 at some point in 2024.

