Deadpool 3 star calls Marvel movies a “mind-f*ck”

The Crown star Emma Corrin is playing the villain in forthcoming superhero sequel Deadpool 3, but says that learning Marvel movie history is a “mind-f*ck.”

Emma Corrin made their name playing Diana – who becomes Princess of Wales – in Season 4 of Netflix’s The Crown. For which they won both critical acclaim, and a Golden Globe.

Corrin has since appeared in movies like Misbehaviour, My Policeman, and Lady Chatterly’s Lover. While next year they will be seen in Deadpool 3, playing the villain to Ryan Reynolds’ title character, and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

But even though they previously appeared in superhero series Pennyworth, Corrin isn’t a hardcore superhero fan, so says it’s been a challenge learning all that Marvel lore.

Deadpool 3: Emma Corrin calls Marvel movies a “mind-f*ck”

“Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person,” Corrin told Empire, in an interview that was conducted before the actors’ strike. “I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.’

“It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mind-f*ck. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing.”

But Corrin has enjoyed that celluloid journey, stating: “I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people. It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially Deadpool, because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner-workings.”

Why Emma Corrin is excited to play Deadpool villain

Director Shawn Levy asked for a meeting with Emma Corrin after seeing them in a stage version of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando. But due to Marvel secrecy, Levy couldn’t say what that meeting was about.

“I’d heard about the project,” says Corrin. “But, classic Marvel, they couldn’t tell me anything about it. Absolutely nothing. Zilch. So I met him being like, ‘I don’t know what this is about.’”

But when Corrin was asked to play Deadpool 3’s antagonist, they jumped at the chance, stating: “I feel really excited to play a villain. I haven’t done that, and it’s an itch I want to scratch.”

Deadpool 3 has halted production due to the industry strikes. But should the shoot get back on track, the threequel will debut in theaters on May 3,2024. While for more on the movie, head here.