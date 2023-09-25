Dead Pool 3 director set to honor characters’ history with Fox

Deadpool 3 confirms that the film will honor both Deadpool and Wolverine’s history at Fox instead of trying to erase it.

Since the premiere of the first film in 2016, the Deadpool franchise has been breaking boundaries and fourth walls.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool follows the “merc with a mouth” as he tries to get himself out of increasingly dangerous, ridiculous, situations while making fun of the X-Men along the way.

And, as Deadpool 3 is currently in production, the film’s director has revealed he has no intention of erasing the character’s history with Fox Studios.

Deadpool 3 director wants to honor Fox before heading into MCU

While chatting with Total Film Magazine (via Indiewire), Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy explained why he wanted to honor Fox’s legacy with both Deadpool and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) before the characters become fully integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Deadpool and Wolverine are iconic Marvel characters; more specifically, iconic Marvel-of-the-Fox-era characters,” Levy said, “We’re not going to pretend: ‘Oh, we snap our fingers, and suddenly that Fox legacy doesn’t exist, and it shaped a lot of what we now know as the MCU.’

“Fox also shaped Ryan’s career, Hugh’s career, and my career. So there’s a lot of history there, and there’s a lot of Marvel history at Fox. And certainly, that’s a part of our storytelling.”

X/@deadpoolmovie/Marvel Studios

Rumors have circulated that Deadpool 3 will be closely connected with the MCU’s upcoming Avengers films – Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Fans believe the events in Deadpool 3 will lead to the collapse of the multiverse and the TVA will pluck Deadpool and Wolverine from their dying universes to help save the world.

Levy has also talked about how he wants the film to be the perfect final outing if Jackman doesn’t come back to play Wolverine, but other theories have suggested Jackman won’t be replaced until after Secret Wars as the final Avengers film will set up a whole new Earth for another Wolverine to be placed in.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

