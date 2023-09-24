Avengers: Secret Wars rumors indicate a full MCU reboot

Rumors about Avengers: Secret Wars lead fans to believe this could be a full reboot of the current Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It may be hard to believe, but it’s been four years since fans were treated to the cinematic event that was Avengers: Endgame.

The grand finale to Marvel’s Phase 3, the film was a culmination of over a decade of superhero films and bittersweet endings for a ton of fan-favorite heroes.

However, the MCU is gearing up for another Avengers two-part film, and some rumors have suggested that this film could be a reboot of the entire franchise.

Avengers: Secret Wars could be the MCU’s fresh start

The following two Avengers films — Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars — will follow a new team of Avengers as they band together to defeat Kang, the villain first introduced in the Loki TV series.

However, along with defeating Kang and his plot to take over the multiverse, a reliable comic book insider believes that Secret Wars, the finale of Marvel’s Phase 6, will reboot the entire franchise.

CanWeGetToast recently tweeted their theory that Secret Wars will be the ultimate reboot for the current and past Marvel Cinematic Universe.

They also mentioned that Hugh Jackman won’t be recast as Wolverine until after Secret Wars because, if their theory is correct and this leads to a soft reboot, Earth-616 could be replaced by a new Sacred Timeline that could include the X-Men.

So, it would make sense to let Jackman play Wolverine one last time before using the reboot to bring in another actor to take over the role for the foreseeable future.

Avengers: Secret Wars is set to release in 2027. Be sure to stay updated with all things Marvel and check out our other superhero hubs below:

