Deadpool 3’s plot could be setting up main conflict in Avengers: Secret Wars

Clues to the next Avengers movie’s plot, Secret Wars, may appear in the third installment of the Deadpool franchise.

Marvel fans have been waiting on pins and needles when it comes to the next epic, grand finale film known as the Avengers movies.

The last Avengers film — Avengers: Endgame — premiered in 2019 and set a precedence for all Avengers films to be grand-scale adventures with the fate of the world at stake.

And it seems like the next Avengers film, titled Secret Wars, will be just as grandiose. And if you’re looking for clues on its plot, it could be hidden within Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 could hold the key to Secret Wars’ plot

The MCU’s Phase Four and Five all had to deal with the multiverse somehow. Whether it was through shows like WandaVision or movies like the upcoming film The Marvels. The new MCU is built upon the theory of the multiverse. So, it’s not surprising that the next Avengers film would focus on that.

According to known comic book insider KC Walsh, the plot of Deadpool 3 ties in heavily with the events that kick off the conflict in Avengers: Secret Wars.

“#Deadpool 3 is a lead-up to Secret Wars. Realities are collapsing n the TVA is picking heroes from these dying worlds to put them in the one universe (New Earth/Battleworld),” they tweeted. “Wolverine is chosen from the Fox universe n finds an imprisoned DP n they start their adventure.”

This theory holds a bit of water as Loki Season 2 will deal with the multiverse in many ways. Also, the effects of having different variants of the same person walking around. Depending on how deep into the multiverse The Marvels gets into, the MCU is gearing up for a battle across universes.

