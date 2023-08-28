What is Can You See Us about? Netflix movie explained

Can You See Us has attracted a lot of interest since being added to Netflix – so, here’s everything you should know about the movie, including what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

As August draws to a close, Netflix is still producing must-watch content every week: Who is Erin Carter? is the latest show to top the chart, sports fans have been tucking into Untold’s Jake Paul and Johnny Football documentaries, and that’s before we get to Depp v Heard, Painkiller, Ballers, and more.

Article continues after ad

There’s also an outlier: Can You See Us, a 2022 movie that’s just dropped on the streaming platform and has quickly sparked curiosity online amid positive word-of-mouth.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s what you should know about Can You See Us and if it’s worthing checking out.

What is Can You See Us about?

Can You See Us follows a young boy with albinism in Zambia, and it’s the first full-length Zambian movie to be shown on Netflix.

You can check out the trailer below:

Article continues after ad

The official synopsis reads: “Rejected by his father at birth, a boy with albinism navigates a childhood of bullying, tragedy and cautious hope in this coming-of-age drama.”

In a statement (as per What Kept Me Up), producer Yasmin Dodia-Mumba said: “It means a lot to have a feature film on Netflix, especially that it is the first feature film out of Zambia to be on the platform. My hope is that this will open doors for other Zambian filmmakers and African filmmakers to aim for more than has been achieved thus far.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kenny Roc Mumba, the movie’s director, described it as a “film that challenges preconceived notions, explores the depths of human connection, and delves into the complexities of perception. It is a testament to the power of embracing the unexpected and finding beauty in the unconventional. Through this story, we aim to shed light on the experiences of those living with albinism, breaking down barriers and fostering understanding.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Can You See Us cast: Who’s in it?

The Can You See Us cast includes:

Article continues after ad

Thabo Kaamba

Kondwani Elliot Zulu

Robert Nyirenda

George Sikazwe

Ruth Jule

Francisca M. Muchangwe

While playing the boy at the heart of the film, Thabo Kaamba is a young girl who has albinism in real life. She first crossed paths with Yoweli, a local Zambian filmmaker, on the set of Ubuntu Season 2, leading to her audition for Can You See Us.

Article continues after ad

Is Can You See Us worth watching?

While there’s no Rotten Tomatoes score, Can You See Us has received positive reviews.

The Midgard Times wrote that it “captivates not through a litany of praises for its cast, but through its artful portrayal of life’s rawness. It’s a tribute to the indomitable will to survive, to find beauty amid the chaos, and to etch one’s mark upon the world. A narrative symphony that resonates, long after the last note fades away.”

Article continues after ad

My Afrika Magazine also wrote: “It is both an inspirational and aspirational story of self-discovery and diversity. The emotional appeal of the movie tugs at the heartstrings of every human and ignites a mindset change towards our brothers and sisters living with albinism globally. The story cuts across cultural, religious, racial, and ethnicity barriers.”

Article continues after ad

Can You See Us is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out our other upcoming hubs below:

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | FUBAR Season 2 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3