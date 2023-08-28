Dwayne Johnson’s sports drama Ballers has turned into a smash-hit since dropping on Netflix, drawing millions of additional viewers since arriving on the streamer.

Ballers is a successful sitcom that ran on HBO for five seasons – from 2015 to 2019. The show’s official synopsis is as follows:

“The sun-soaked world of a group of past and present football players in and around Miami, FL is the setting for this half-hour HBO comedy series. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars as a retired superstar who is trying to find a foothold as a financial manager to current players as they navigate life off the field.”

Ballers was recently acquired by Netflix, and that move has seen the show’s viewership sky-rocket by millions.

Ballers attracts 400x more views on Netflix

Ballers managed 1.7 million viewing minutes between the dates of August 7 to August 13, when the show was streaming on just Max (formerly HBO). But according to TV Grim Reaper, that number jumped to 696 million minutes viewed between August 14 and August 20, when the series launched on Netflix as well.

This is known as the ‘Netflix Bump,’ when shows that have ended receive an increase in viewers when the streaming service acquires them.

Another report – by FlixPatrol – shows that Ballers has appeared in the daily Netflix Top 10s in 40 countries since the relaunch, with much of that success happening in the US.

Who stars in Ballers?

Ballers features Dwayne Johnson as Spencer Strasmore, an American Football star turned financial manager, who becomes owner of the Kansas City Chiefs over the course of the series.

Rob Corddry is Joe Krutel, Spencer’s friend and sometime partner, with whom he both collaborates and argues with through the show’s five seasons.

While John David Washington is Ballers’ third lead, playing Ricky Jerret, a talented American Football player who oftentimes is his own worst enemy.

The supporting cast includes the likes of Omar Miller, Troy Garity, London Brown, Jazmyn Simon, and Arielle Kebbel.

While the show has featured extended cameos from the likes of Russell Brand, Peter Berg, Andy Garcia, and Steve Guttenberg.

Ballers is now streaming on Netflix

