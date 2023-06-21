Get ready to paint the town pink, as tickets are officially on sale for the Barbie Blowout Party – here’s how to get tickets to the event, which includes an early screening of the anticipated movie.

Greta Gerwig is one of the most unique filmmakers on the circuit today. Her collaborations with partner Noah Baumbach has led to the birth of films like Frances Ha and Mistress America, culminating in her glorious directorial debut, Ladybird.

Though slice-of-life and mumblecore are more her style, she’s taking on an entirely new world – one that’s plastic and fantastic – with Barbie, which sees Margot Robbie as the eponymous doll from our childhoods and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

While it might seem like a bit of a leap, Gerwig’s certainly applied her signature humor and whimsy to the flick – in her narrative, Barbie experiences an existential crisis. If you want to see the movie early and experience a few other treats, here’s how to get tickets to the Barbie Blowout Party.

Barbie Blowout Party: How to get tickets for early screening

Tickets for the Barbie Blowout Party, which includes an early screening of the movie alongside a “giant blowout party with all the Barbies, planned choreography, and a bespoke song,” are available on pre-sale now – but you’ll have to be quick, as they’re selling fast.

The event will take place at 7pm on Wednesday, July 19, at various locations on the east side of the US. Tickets can be bought on Fandango here.

You can find a list of the theaters and their locations below:

AMC New Brunswick 18, New Jersey

Regal Bricktown Charleston, New York

Reading Cinemas Manville with Titan Luxe, New Jersey

AMC DINE-IN Staten Island Mall 11, New York

AMC Monmouth Mall 15, New Jersey

Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan, New York

Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn, New York

Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX, New York

Village East By Angelika, New York

AMC 34th Street 14, New York

AMC Empire 25, New York

LOOK Cinemas, W 57th St, New York

AMC Lincoln Square 13, New York

AMC Rockaway 16, New York

Cinema 123 by Angelika, New York

AMC Garden State 16, New Jersey

AMC DINE-IN Shops at Riverside 9

Regal Lynbrook & RPX, New York

AMC Neshaminy 24, Pennsylvania

Barbie’s official synopsis reads: “A doll living in Barbieland is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world.” Oh, and according to the trailer, “If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you.”

Barbie drops in cinemas on July 21, 2023.

