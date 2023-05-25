Barbie movie drops a fashionably existential new trailer

A brand new trailer Margot Robbie’s upcoming Barbie movie has dropped, and it’s just as intriguing and fabulous as the last two.

Wrapped in plastic, she’s fantastic, and her movie is looking like it’s going to be fantastic as well. Barbie, the upcoming film by Greta Gerwig, is looking to be one of the most highly anticipated movies of next year.

Barbie films have always been well-loved, and there’s a lot of hype surrounding this movie, but also a lot of mystery. Therefore, each new piece of information that comes out about Barbie is always getting dissected.

And now there’s something major to talk about, as a new and exciting Barbie trailer has dropped. Check it out below.

New trailer drops for the Barbie movie

You can check out the new trailer for Barbie below:

Set to the music of Dua Lipa and Cass Elliot – aka the song that’s gone viral on TikTok – the trailer shows Barbie’s picturesque life, until she suddenly asks everyone, “You guys ever think about dying?” Yes, she actually says that.

This is actually the third trailer for the film so far, and you can check out the others here.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “A doll living in Barbieland is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world.”

According to the above trailer, “If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you.” We see Barbie going through it, from being arrested, to getting flat feet, to figuring out the world’s relationship to Barbie, particularly girlhood’s relation to her. Meanwhile, the Mattel corporation is doing everything it can to wrangle her in.

The movie is set to star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively. Gerwig will be co-writing and directing the film, with her partner Noah Baumbach also co-writing. Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and David Heyman are producing.

This trailer comes out alongside other Barbie news, that being the soundtrack for the film. You can check it out below:

In a statement to BAFTA, star Margot Robbie revealed that when she first read the script, she thought it was almost too good to be true: “The first time I read the Barbie script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day, because they are never going to let us make this movie.’ But they did.”

Barbie will strut into cinemas on July 21, 2023. For more information on the movie, click here.