Ryan Gosling hits back at Barbie critics saying he’s “too old” to be Ken

Ryan Gosling has a punchy response for Barbie haters who think he’s too old for the role of Ken.

As we head into the summer, the excitement for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie flick are at an all time high. Thanks to the latest trailer set to Dua Lipa’s movie-inspired song “Dance the Night Away,” fans are beyond hyped to grab their pink-tinted tickets.

Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, and a whole cast of A-list actors, the movie follows Barbie as she becomes a more sentient being and tries to find meaning outside of being a child’s plaything.

While many fans were excited to see Robbie and Gosling take up the mantle of doll royalty, some critics were displeased that Gosling scored the role of Ken as they considered him to be “too old.” However, Gosling has now responded to those ludicrous statements.

Gosling slams haters who think he’s “too old” to play Ken

A lot of younger Barbie fans, especially those in Gen Z, have voiced their opinion that Gosling, who’s 42 years old, is too old to play the role of Barbie’s companion Ken. A lot people thought the role should’ve went to a younger actor like Noah Centineo or Zac Efron.

However, Gosling isn’t letting the hate get to him as he seemed to have such a blast playing Ken just from the trailer alone. In an interview with GQ, Gosling responded to his critics stating that if they didn’t like his Ken, there are “many other Kens to play with.”

Gosling went on to explain, “It is funny, [this] #notmyken. Like, you ever thought about Ken before this? As he said earlier, this is a guy whose job is beach. And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t… If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed.”

It seems like Gosling is ready to go bat for his doll persona as he said he is now Ken’s “representative” because he “cares about this dude now.” Haters may think that Gosling is “too old” for the role, but it seems like he has Ken’s essence down to a science and no one can take that away from him.

Barbie is strutting into theaters July 21, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out more of our upcoming movie coverage in the hubs below:

