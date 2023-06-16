How long is Barbie? Runtime of Margot Robbie’s new movie revealed

We’re little over a month away from Barbie going to war with Oppenheimer at the global box office, and now we know the runtime for both movies.

Barbie vs the bomb doesn’t sound like summer season at the cinema, but on July 21, 2023, that’s exactly what will be happening in theaters worldwide.

Christopher Nolan’s star-studded drama about the life and times of the man who created the atomic bomb releases that day. While Greta Gerwig’s star-studded comedy about the beloved and endearing plastic toy also hits screens that very same day.

Following much speculation concerning the epic length of the Nolan movie, he revealed that runtime a couple of weeks ago. Well, now we know what to expect from Barbie too.

Barbie runtime revealed: How long is Margot Robie’s new movie?

Barbie is 1 hour and 56 minutes long. Which makes the runtime 116 minutes. That’s according to an update on IMDb.

Thanks to a Christopher Nolan video posted on TikTok, we also know that Oppenheimer will be three hours and nine seconds, or 180 minutes plus change. Meaning theaters will be able to pack in more Barbie screenings than Oppenheimer per day.

The official synopsis for Barbie is as follows: “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.”

While that stacked cast includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa, and Helen Mirren.

Barbie currently ahead of Oppenheimer

It’s still pretty early to be making predictions, but according to early box office forecasts, Barbie is currently dominating Oppenheimer, and looking like it will win the weekend.

In a new article on The Hollywood Reporter, the outlet states that Barbie “has turned into a social media phenomenon,” adding “preliminary tracking indicates Barbie will win the July 21-23 weekend ahead of Oppenheimer, according to sources with access to various polling services.”

But don’t rule Christopher Nolan out. Dunkirk was a slow-burn success at the box office, and Oppenheimer could do the same, with THR believing the period piece will “have legs.”

For more about Barbie click here. While for more Oppenheimer, head here.