After Marvel movies made it a phenomenon, so many films have post-credits scenes now. But does the Barbie movie?

Wrapped in plastic, she’s fantastic, and her movie always seemed like it was going to be fantastic as well. Barbie, the upcoming film by Greta Gerwig, is looking to be one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film follows the titular doll as she embarks on a journey to the real world, exploring the Mattel company and the concept of girlhood along the way. And Ken is also there.

Article continues after ad

But where does this movie end up, specifically when it comes to the credits? In the age of Marvel movies, we now expect every film to have a post-credits scene, but can the same be said of Barbie? We’ll explain below, but slight spoiler warning first!

Does Barbie have a post-credits scene?

No, Barbie does not have a post-credits scene, so don’t feel like you have to stick around. However, the credits themselves are fun enough that you’ll probably want to stay regardless.

Article continues after ad

The Barbie movie of course features multiple versions of Barbie and Ken, all of which are based on real dolls that you can buy. These kinds of easter eggs and cameos are often reserved for post-credits or mid-credits stints, but this actually takes up the majority of the Barbie credits themselves.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To the cover of “Barbie World” by Niki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), we see the pink and white credits shoot past the screen, mixed between images of old Barbie dolls, and clips of their promotional material.

Article continues after ad

This features a ton of Barbies that were discontinued for multiple reasons, including Growing Up Skipper (the Barbie whose chest grows), Midge (the pregnant Barbie), and Barbie Video Girl (the Barbie with a camera and TV installed in her). There’s also plenty of Kens, including the iconic Magic Earring Ken (if you know, you know) and Sugar Daddy Ken.

While you may be upset at the lack of a post-credits scene, it’s probably for the best, as the movie ends on a pretty perfect note – that being the word “gynaecologist.” There wasn’t really any way to top that, so it’s likely that Greta Gerwig wanted the film to feel complete once the credits role. And since it’s unlikely that there will be any Barbie sequels, there’s no point using a post-credits stint to hint at anything in the future.

Article continues after ad

Barbie struts into cinemas on July 21. For more information on the movie, click here.